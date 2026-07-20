‘Riverdale’ Meets ‘The Walking Dead’ In Bonkers New ‘Archie’ Series

For decades, Archie Andrews and his pals were the embodiment of wholesome American fun, selling millions of “Archie” comics along the way.

Then came “Riverdale,” a hit series from The CW that stood the “Archie” mythos on its head by casting Archie, Veronica, Jughead and the gang into a soapy “Twin Peaks”-like drama that was far darker than anything ever depicted in the comics.

‘Afterlife with Archie’

Now, a new “Archie” project will take the characters into even darker terrain with a premise that recalls “The Walking Dead.”

Per an announcement from Disney+, the streamer has greenlit “Afterlife with Archie.” The upcoming series will adapt the bestselling comic book “Afterlife with Archie, created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (creator and showrunner of both “Riverdale” and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”) and Francesco Francavilla (“The Black Beetle”).

Aguirre-Sacasa and Greg Berlanti (“You,” The Flash,” “The Flight Attendant”) will serve as executive producers.

They’ll be joined by fellow exec producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman and Jon Goldwater

A Zombie Apocalypse

Disney+

Per the Disney+ announcement, Berlani and Aguirre-Sacasa will be “bringing their signature blend of heart, humor and high stakes to a story that turns the all-American town of Riverdale into a zombie-overrun apocalypse — where the only thing scarier than the undead is trying to survive your teenage years.”

The upcoming series will lean heavily into the supernatural elements that infiltrated “Riverdale” thoughout its later seasons.

“When a supernatural spell from a certain teen witch backfires, unleashing an army of the possessed dead upon Riverdale, Archie and his friends must fight to stay alive,” notes Disney+, “testing the friendships, romances, and loyalties that have always held them together.”

A Terrifying New Adventure

“‘Afterlife with Archie’ has always been about more than just zombies — it’s about the friendships, loyalty and humanity that make Riverdale worth fighting for,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Kids & Family.

“Roberto, Greg, Sarah and Jon have such a deep appreciation for these characters, and they’ve built something that’s equal parts thrilling and heartfelt. Fans are going to fall hard for this new version of the gang … and maybe scream a little too.”

‘A Full-Circle Moment’

“The world of ‘Archie’ and Riverdale is the gift that keeps on giving. To bring Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s incredible story to life with our partners at Berlanti Productions, Archie Comics and Disney+ is a thrill for all of us at WBTVG,” said Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group and WBD US Networks.

“This was the comic book that started it all. Before there was a ‘Riverdale,’ before there was a ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,’ there was ‘Afterlife with Archie,’ which I collaborated on with the best horror artist in the business, Francesco Francavilla,” said Aguirre-Sacasa. “Getting to turn ‘Afterlife’ into a TV series for the amazing team at Disney+ with our incredible partners at Berlanti Productions, WB and, of course, Jon (Goldwater) and his ‘Archie’ family is truly a full-circle moment — and the ultimate dream project for me. Time to say a prayer for Archie, Betty, Veronica and the whole gang, ‘cause THE ZOMBIES ARE COMING!!!!”

‘Truly Feels Like a Homecoming’

Berlanti and Schechter also added a statement. “We are so happy to reunite with Roberto on this exciting series that takes us back into the Riverdale world that we so love, and we are thankful to Disney+ and WBTV for giving us the opportunity to revisit some of our favorite characters in a unique and thrilling way. A special thank you to Jon Goldwater for letting us continue to play within the beloved ‘Archie’ universe and trusting us to bring Archie’s various stories to life,” they said.

“I am absolutely thrilled to see the iconic ‘Afterlife with Archie’ come to life; this is a series that has meant so much to me since the first comic issue came out years ago,” added Goldwater. “This was a series always destined for live-action and finally getting the chance to make that happen is like a dream come true. Not only that, getting back in the saddle to work once more with Roberto, Greg and Sarah truly feels like a homecoming. I’m so grateful to everyone at Disney+ for giving this series a chance and cannot wait for the zombie invasion to take over TV screens worldwide.”

When Will ‘Afterlife with Archie’ Arrive?

According to Disney+, fans can look for “Afterlife with Archie” to premiere sometime around Halloween 2027.