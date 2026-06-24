CW Has Canceled Top-Rated Show — Now It’s Leaving Netflix Too

After being canceled by CW after one season, “Good Cop/Bad Cop” is also exiting Netflix next month.

In February 2026, the series’s lead star, Luke Cook, confirmed that the John Quaintance-created comedy procedural will not be renewed for a second season.

“Sad to let you know this, but we will not be doing a Season 2 of ‘Good Cop/Bad Cop,'” Cook shared on TikTok. “I loved making that show, I loved making friends with everybody on that cast and crew, and John, who wrote the show. They’re all my great friends, so I’m sad we won’t get to do it again. But thank you to everyone who watched the show, like thank you.”

The actor continued, “People who were like, ‘Oh, there’s Luke, I’m going to watch him in that show.’ It’s very kind, and I’m glad you loved it. Everyone wrote to me and said they loved it, and I’m so glad that you did. I’m sorry that it didn’t work out, and we won’t be doing more of it. But it’s a tough business. Hollywood has the ability to make your dreams come true and also break your heart. Onwards and upwards. Thanks for the support.”

CW’s ‘Good Cop/Bad Cop’ Leaving Netflix Next Month

“Good Cop/Bad Cop,” which debuted on CW in 2025, was released on Netflix in January 2026.

Despite the positive reviews, the series is scheduled to leave the streaming platform on July 6, 2026.

The show, which ran for eight episodes, starred Cook, Leighton Meester, Devon Terrell, and Clancy Brown.

Cook and Meester starred as siblings Henry and Lou, who are forced to put aside their differences when they become partners in a small Pacific Northwest police department led by their father, Police Chief Big Hank Hickman (Clancy Brown).

Fans React to ‘Good Cop/Bad Cop’ Cancellation

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Meanwhile, the show has seen renewed interest following news of its upcoming departure from Netflix.

One fan wrote, “I literally just found this show and binged it all night to see it was canceled? Such a funny, good show, and that ending, awesome! I was hooked!”

Another commented, “So disappointing. My family loves it. We’re rewatching it now before Netflix removes it. Your chemistry with Leighton is brilliant.”

Someone chimed in, “They can’t just leave it like that! I hope a streaming service picks it up; it’s such a great show!”

Another added, “I literally just found out about this, and I’m binge-watching! Love the show! Why cancel so fast W need to have a petition. Season 2, please.”

A viewer suggested, “I feel like this could’ve been a cult classic like psych. They just needed to let it go to season two to pick up speed.”

Another complained, “What!!!?? I hate getting invested in shows for them just to be axed. It was so good!”

“Good Cop/Bad Cop” boasts an impressive 91% Tomatometer score from critics and a 92% Popcornmeter rating from viewers on Rotten Tomatoes.