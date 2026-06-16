CBS Adds 4 New Shows, Including a Hit-Series Spinoff, as 4 Others End

CBS is revamping its 2026–2027 lineup, ending four series while rolling out new content.

Previously, the network announced the cancellation of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” after 10 seasons, and “The Neighborhood” after an eight-season run.

“Watson,” which lasted two seasons, and “DMV,” which ran for one, were also canceled.

Amid the cuts, CBS also renews 19 series and adds four new programs to its fall roster, per USA Today. Check out the new shows on CBS below.

‘NCIS: New York’

CBS “NCIS: New York” is coming this fall, airs Tuesdays, 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT.



The hit “NCIS” franchise gets another spinoff, “NCIS: New York.” The CBS original series follows the story of legendary Senior Special Agent Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) as he returns to his hometown and partners with a rougish special agent, Detective Danny “Danno” Williams (Scott Caan).

Synopsis: Legendary NCIS Agent Sam Hanna returns to his hometown of New York City to their field office, partnering with a roguish agent and helping lead a new team as they are tasked with high-stakes missions to defend one of the most vital cities and ports in the world.

“NCIS: New York” is coming this fall and will air Tuesdays, 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT.

‘Eternally Yours’

CBS “Eternally Yours” will air every Thursday, 8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT.



“Eternally Yours” centers on vampire couple Charles (Ed Weeks) and Liz (Allegra Edwards), who have been married for 500 years and struggle to accept the human dating their daughter.

Synopsis: “Eternally Yours” is a family comedy centered around Charles and Liz – a vampire couple whose once-passionate romance has devolved into a pulseless marriage after 500 years together. Living in present-day Seattle with their oddball coven, they’ve settled into an eternal rut – until their daughter’s earnest human boyfriend unexpectedly enters their lives and forces them to confront whether their love can survive forever … or if forever is a life sentence.

“Eternally Yours” will air every Thursday, 8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT.

‘Cupertino’

CBS “Cupertino” will air Thursdays, 10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT.



Also coming on CBS this fall is “Cupertino.” The legal drama is set in the heart of Silicon Valley and follows a wronged lawyer (Mike Colter) and a young attorney (Rachel Keller) as they stand up against the giants of the region.

Synopsis: “Cupertino” is a David vs. Goliath legal drama set in the heart of Silicon Valley that follows a lawyer who is being cheated out of his stock options by his former employer, a tech start-up. Refusing to back down, he joins forces with another recently fired attorney to represent those taken advantage of by the tech elite and help them fight back in a high-stakes battle against the Goliaths controlling Silicon Valley.

“Cupertino” will air Thursdays, 10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT.

‘Einstein’

CBS “Einstein” is set to premiere midseason.

“Einstein,” which began production in March, is set to premiere midseason on CBS. The crime drama follows Lewis Einstein (Matthew Gray Gubler), the brilliant but directionless great-grandson of Albert Einstein, as he uses his extraordinary intellect to help a local police detective (Melissa Fumero) solve crimes.

Synopsis: “EINSTEIN” stars Matthew Gray Gubler as Lewis Einstein, the brilliant but directionless great-grandson of Albert Einstein. Einstein spends his days as a comfortably tenured professor until his reckless antics land him in trouble with the law, and he is pressed into service helping a local police detective (Melissa Fumero) solve her most puzzling cases.

CBS has yet to announce premiere dates for its new shows but expects to unveil its fall schedule in the coming weeks, according to USA Today.