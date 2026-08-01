Travel the World With Hallmark Channel’s Lineup of Heartwarming Love Stories Tomorrow — August 2

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Saturday, August 1. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” and “Reba” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Aloha Heart’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): A conservationist travels to Hawaii for her best friend’s wedding and instead of a relaxing vacation, finds herself in wedding prep and helping the new hotel manager make changes to his family hotel.

Stars Taylor Cole and Kanoa Goo.

“Aloha Heart” premiered on July 29, 2023.

‘Sailing Into Love’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Biology teacher Claire is a bridesmaid and conducts a class on Blue Island. Claire takes action when she learns her former boyfriend works for the developer building a resort on Blue Island.

Starring Leah Renee and Chris McNally.

“Sailing Into Love” premiered on May 18, 2019.

‘Love on the Danube: Kissing Stars’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Savannah, a publicist, reluctantly works with Tripp, a celebrity who is having trouble connecting with his fans, abroad a cruise promoting his latest film.

Starring Sarah Power, Brendan Penny, Kathryn Drysdale and Catherine Disher.

“Love on the Danube: Kissing Stars” premiered on September 26, 2024.

‘A Greek Recipe for Romance’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): After a recent setback, Abby heads to Greece to visit her mom and decide what’s next. While there, she meets Theo and they team up to open a restaurant. But will Abby be able to stay?

Stars Danielle C. Ryan and Rafael Kariotakis.

“A Greek Recipe for Romance” premiered on June 15, 2024.

‘Missing the Boat’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Strangers Kelly and Parker both end up on the same Italian cruise, but after missing the boat during a stop, they’re forced to team up and race across southern Italy to catch up.

Stars Emilie Ullerup and Kristoffer Polaha.

“Missing the Boat” premiered on January 31, 2026.

‘Toast to Italy’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Jenny travels to Italy for a special bottle of wine for her sister’s wedding. She meets Arrigo, also looking for the famous “Love Wine” and together their search leads to a love of their own.

Starring Torrey DeVitto and Will Kemp.

“Toast to Italy” premiered on August 1, 2026.

‘Villa Amore’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Liara goes to Italy and impulsively buys the villa where her parents met. She soon learns she is in way over her head and must ask a lawyer-turned-handyman to help her renovate.

Starring Eloise Mumford and Kevin McGarry.

“Villa Amore” premiered on June 21, 2025.

‘Sweeter Than Chocolate’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): A local chocolatier is rumored to have the secret recipe to finding true love on February 14th, drawing in a TV reporter to investigate.

Starring Eloise Mumford, Dan Jeannotte and Brenda Strong.

“Sweeter Than Chocolate” premiered on February 4, 2023.