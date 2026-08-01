DWTS Team on Behind the Scenes, Handling Mishaps on the Live Shows

Unlike many popular competition shows, “Dancing With the Stars” has always been live television.

On a pre-recorded show, there is plenty of time to edit and clean up any mishaps. But the same can’t be said for live television. While viewers at home generally see a clean, polished result, there are many people and moving parts behind-the-scenes who keep the show moving forward.

So what exactly happens when things go awry during a live episode? A panel at the first-ever “Dancing With the Stars” convention addressed the subject and had an excellent explanation.

The Show Must Go On at ‘Dancing With the Stars’

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During a panel at the first-ever “Dancing With the Stars” convention, insiders discussed how they keep the show running smoothly.

“Virtually, every show there’s something,” a crew member on the panel shared. “I have to say before I give you any tidbits, the team’s incredible. When anything bad happens, it just rarely escalates and there’s always a pivot for us.”

“I think one of the worst things that happened recently, I don’t know if you remember the finale from last season, we had the enormous mirrorball that’s on a revolve and it worked every time. Every time it went round and it revealed the finalists in the mirrorball and they came out and danced. And then a minute to air, my stage manager, Roger, came over and he went, ‘The turntable’s broken,'” the crew member added.

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Thankfully, everything came together at the last moment, and the turntable was fixed. The crew member brought up another incident when music director Ray Chew’s band cart ran over a cable and got stuck on stage.

According to the panelists, any number of things can go wrong on live television. The important part is keeping the show moving forward without the audience catching on.

Bruno Tonioli Stole Fans’ Hearts During the Panel

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While many DWTS fans were excited to learn about handling live television, many more were eager to hear from judge Bruno Tonioli. He answered burning questions, including why he feels unable to remain seated during performances.

Of course, the judge had a simple answer.

“You know what it is, because I’m really an extended version of you,” the 70-year-old judge admitted. “I was a dancer, I know what it takes. I know all the work that goes into it and having a desk, I feel like I’m separated from it. And I really want to be part of it.”

Bruno added that he feels he can project his voice and deliver more hard-hitting feedback when he’s standing or walking around. Staying seated just doesn’t feel right for him. And at the end of the day, he also recognizes he’s giving a performance as well.

“I never say that I’m right, but I’m always trying to paint a picture that everyone can relate to,” Bruno shared. “And you may or may not agree with me, but hopefully I’ll entertain you.”

Fans can catch the “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 premiere at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15 on ABC. There will be a second episode the next evening on Wednesday, September 16.