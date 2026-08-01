HGTV Star Jenny Marrs Helps Make Husband Dave Marrs’ Dream a Reality

Jenny Marrs helped her husband, Dave Marrs, check off a bucket list item during their family vacation to Alaska. The HGTV star shared how the trip gave Dave the chance to realize his dream of fishing in Alaska.

Jenny Marrs Reveals Details of Life Changing Moment for Dave Marrs

On August 1, Jenny took to Instagram to give details about one stop of their epic Alaskan vacation that meant so much to her husband.

“This portion of our trip was all about the Salmon Run and checking off Dave’s dream to fish along the banks of the Kenai during the run. 🎣,” she wrote in the caption.

Jenny continued, “We stayed at the @princessalaskalodges on the Kenai River. The lodge was gorgeous and two rooms were large enough to fit our family (that’s unusual for us — which is one reason we rarely stay at hotels!). We had a lovely stay and made ample use of the large fireplace and board games in the main lobby area.”

She noted, “If we were to do it again, we probably would’ve stayed closer to Soldotna — which is where we went to fish with our guide. However, Dave caught a big one just off the shore at our hotel too!”

Jenny also offered up a tip for those planning a similar adventure. “One planning note if you, like us, want to explore Alaska at your own pace (we are slow, settle-into-a-place kind of travelers) and don’t want to take a cruise: it may be obvious but you’ll need to rent a car,” she explained. “There is an amazing train in Alaska but it’s expensive and limits where you can go.”

“We fished for one day as a family and then Dave and the boys fished another day with a guide set up by the kindest couple — Mark and Cindy — of @mgfalaska,” the HGTV star explained. “They set up the fishing days, provided the equipment, and took care of the most important part — cleaning, packaging, sealing, freezing and shipping our fish back home! (Our freezer is now stocked!) 🙌.”

Jenny took the other kids to do a gold mine activity that her son Luke requested. “Turns out, he had expected to be given a pick ax to ‘mine in a gold cave’ so he was a little disappointed at first but happy with our little bit of gold in the end. 😂,” she shared.

Of course, there was more than fishing on their schedule. “We hiked, saw the salmon jumping at Russian Falls (so cool!), soaked up quiet, hilarious, sweet time with cousins and Nana and Papa and marveled together at the goodness of God to create a place this majestic for us humans to enjoy,” she wrote. “It is simply mind-boggling when you stop and think about it!”

Fans Share Love for Dave Marrs’ Bucket List Moment

Fans lit up the comments section, sharing how much they loved seeing highlights from the Marrs family’s trip.

“That first pic of Dave fishing needs to be a painting!! Stunning!!” one fan wrote.

Others shared, “That’s quite a haul,” “What an amazing family trip,” and “Your kids are going to have the best memories!”

“Definitely want to go! The fish from Alaska taste soooo good — another world!!! The pics video were soooo amazing, had to watch them several times,” one fan commented. “Thanks for posting.”

“It’s on our bucket list!! Maybe next year,” one fan shared.

“Thanks so much for sharing this awesome adventure with us!” another fan wrote.