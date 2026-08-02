‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers August 3-7, 2026

“Days of Our Lives” spoilers for the week of August 3 to 7 reveal that Rafe drops a bombshell on Cat.
“Turns out that EJ did not kidnap Gwen. It was her ex-husband, Dimitri,” he tells her.
Elsewhere, Dimitri locks up Gwen and Leo. Sarah admits she can’t stop thinking of Xander. Meanwhile, Rachel gets a message, and Joy gets hurt.
‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Monday, August 3:
- Matchmaking Philip traps Sarah and Xander together.
- EJ’s plan for Kristen goes sideways.
- Rafe prepares to bring down EJ once and for all.
- Belle and Chad have to put their Italy plans on hold.
‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Tuesday, August 4:
- Sarah can’t shake her feelings for Xander.
- Brady seeks Marlena’s guidance.
- Xander is forced to confront a hard truth.
- Javi fears the worst for Leo.
- Leo finally finds Gwen.
‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Wednesday, August 5:
- Lexie says goodbye.
- Theo opens up to Stephanie.
- Alex makes a heartfelt plea to Joy.
- Johnny hears disturbing news from EJ.
- Paulina turns to Lani for help.
‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Thursday, August 6:
- Lexie says goodbye.
- Theo opens up to Stephanie.
- Alex makes a heartfelt plea to Joy.
- Johnny hears disturbing news from EJ.
- Paulina turns to Lani for help.
‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Friday, August 7:
- Javi refuses to back down.
- Leo and Gwen make a desperate move.
- Titan’s future hangs in the balance.
- Alex supports Joy when she receives devastating news.
- Stephanie confides in Kayla.
In Case You Missed It
Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Days of Our Lives.”
Monday, July 27: Philip tries to convince Gabi he’s innocent; Joy makes a shocking demand of Alex; Leo has a run-in with Gus; Rafe focuses on Gwen’s disappearance; Marlena warns Cat.
Tuesday, July 28: Xander shares a theory with Sarah and Brady; Tate and Holly reconcile; Kate apologizes to Roman; Marlena urges EJ to listen to his conscience
Wednesday, July 29: Johnny tries to lift Chanel’s spirits; Leo asks Rafe for help; Susan is convinced that EJ is becoming like Stefano; Abe and Theo catch Lexie in a lie.
Thursday, July 30: The Blacks celebrate Rachel’s release from Bayview; Alex assures Stephanie he will never agree to Joy’s terms; Gabi stuns Philip; Joy seeks legal advice from Belle.
Friday, July 31: Abe and Theo surprise Lexie; Leo frantically tries to get to Alamainia; Chad updates Rafe about Gwen; Javi and Gus discuss their future together; Kristen and EJ share a rare moment of honesty.
“Days of Our Lives” receives eight nominations for the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards, including:
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Series (Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera)
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Daytime Drama Series (Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton)
- Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series (Alice Halsey as Rachel Black, and Al Calderon as Javi Hernandez)
- Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series (Christopher Sean as Paul Narita)
- Outstanding Daytime Drama Series
- Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series
- Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series