‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers August 3-7, 2026

“Days of Our Lives” spoilers for the week of August 3 to 7 reveal that Rafe drops a bombshell on Cat.

“Turns out that EJ did not kidnap Gwen. It was her ex-husband, Dimitri,” he tells her.

Elsewhere, Dimitri locks up Gwen and Leo. Sarah admits she can’t stop thinking of Xander. Meanwhile, Rachel gets a message, and Joy gets hurt.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Monday, August 3:

Play

Matchmaking Philip traps Sarah and Xander together.

EJ’s plan for Kristen goes sideways.

Rafe prepares to bring down EJ once and for all.

Belle and Chad have to put their Italy plans on hold.

‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Tuesday, August 4:

Sarah can’t shake her feelings for Xander.

Brady seeks Marlena’s guidance.

Xander is forced to confront a hard truth.

Javi fears the worst for Leo.

Leo finally finds Gwen.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Wednesday, August 5:

Lexie says goodbye.

Theo opens up to Stephanie.

Alex makes a heartfelt plea to Joy.

Johnny hears disturbing news from EJ.

Paulina turns to Lani for help.

‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Thursday, August 6:

Getty

Lexie says goodbye.

Theo opens up to Stephanie.

Alex makes a heartfelt plea to Joy.

Johnny hears disturbing news from EJ.

Paulina turns to Lani for help.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Friday, August 7:

Javi refuses to back down.

Leo and Gwen make a desperate move.

Titan’s future hangs in the balance.

Alex supports Joy when she receives devastating news.

Stephanie confides in Kayla.

In Case You Missed It

Play

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Days of Our Lives.”

Monday, July 27: Philip tries to convince Gabi he’s innocent; Joy makes a shocking demand of Alex; Leo has a run-in with Gus; Rafe focuses on Gwen’s disappearance; Marlena warns Cat.

Tuesday, July 28: Xander shares a theory with Sarah and Brady; Tate and Holly reconcile; Kate apologizes to Roman; Marlena urges EJ to listen to his conscience

Wednesday, July 29: Johnny tries to lift Chanel’s spirits; Leo asks Rafe for help; Susan is convinced that EJ is becoming like Stefano; Abe and Theo catch Lexie in a lie.

Thursday, July 30: The Blacks celebrate Rachel’s release from Bayview; Alex assures Stephanie he will never agree to Joy’s terms; Gabi stuns Philip; Joy seeks legal advice from Belle.

Friday, July 31: Abe and Theo surprise Lexie; Leo frantically tries to get to Alamainia; Chad updates Rafe about Gwen; Javi and Gus discuss their future together; Kristen and EJ share a rare moment of honesty.

“Days of Our Lives” receives eight nominations for the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards, including:

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Series (Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Daytime Drama Series (Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton)

Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series (Alice Halsey as Rachel Black, and Al Calderon as Javi Hernandez)

Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series (Christopher Sean as Paul Narita)

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series