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‘General Hospital’ Spoilers August 3-7, 2026

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers August 3-7, 2026

“General Hospital” spoilers for the week of August 3 to 7 reveal that Sonny makes a stunning announcement.

Curtis’ trial begins, and Jason makes a sacrifice for Danny. Valentin issues a warning, and Michael worries about his family.

Meanwhile, Lucy and Serena scheme, Willow faces a new threat, and Ava eyes a new ally.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Monday, August 3:

  • Jason makes a sacrifice for Danny.
  • Elizabeth becomes privy to a secret.
  • Carly is touched.
  • Valentin has a warning for Nina.
  • Josslyn cautions Brennan.

‘GH’ Spoilers for Tuesday, August 4:

  • Brook Lynn and Chase celebrate a milestone.
  • Trina gets an earful.
  • Carly’s plan backfires.
  • Curtis is skeptical.
  • Michael is anxious about his family’s future.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Wednesday, August 5:

  • Sonny wants answers.
  • Ava is struck with inspiration.
  • Curtis’ trial begins.
  • Brook Lynn wrestles with a big decision.
  • Lucy and Serena scheme.

‘GH’ Spoilers for Thursday, August 6:

  • Sonny makes a stunning announcement.
  • Serena makes her move.
  • Willow faces a new threat.
  • Isaiah takes the stand.
  • Lucy questions Laura.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Friday, August 7:

  • Josslyn is taken aback.
  • Ava courts a new ally.
  • Jordan and Anna catch up.
  • Isaiah vents to Lucas and Elizabeth.
  • Michael questions Jacinda.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “General Hospital.”

Monday, July 27: Britt and Jason reunite; Willow is horrified; Ava comes clean with Ethan; Nina turns to Jack for help; Valentin makes a trade.

Tuesday, July 28: Carly and Sonny debrief Jason; Willow’s future is on the line; Emma interrogates Josslyn; Rocco is wary; Michael confuses Jacinda.

Wednesday, July 29: Gio’s news rattles the Quartermaines; Ava is suspicious; Trina and Kai jump to conclusions; Alexis is thrown; Michael asserts his power.

Thursday, July 30: Serena Baldwin returns; Jason and Anna reconnect; Tracy is blindsided; Ethan gets a shock; Tristan draws a hard line.

Friday, July 31: Anna is gobsmacked; Sonny summons Jason; Ethan delivers big news to Lulu; Brook Lynn defends Danny; Dante coaches Liz.

“General Hospital” receives 13 nominations for the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards, including:

  • Outstanding Daytime Drama Series
  • Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series (Steve Burton as Jason Morgan)
  • Supporting Actress in a Daytime Drama Series (Amanda Setton as Brook Lynn Quartermaine)
  • Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series (Braedyn Bruner as Emma Scorpio-Drake and Giovanni Mazza as Gio Palmieri)
  • Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series (Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault and Eva LaRue as Natalia Rogers-Ramirez)
  • Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series
  • Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series
  • Outstanding Cinematography or Camerawork for a Daytime
  • Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Daytime Program
  • Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup for a Daytime Program
  • Outstanding Casting for a Daytime Program

Watch the latest episodes of “General Hospital” weekdays on ABC.

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