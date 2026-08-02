‘General Hospital’ Spoilers August 3-7, 2026

“General Hospital” spoilers for the week of August 3 to 7 reveal that Sonny makes a stunning announcement.
Curtis’ trial begins, and Jason makes a sacrifice for Danny. Valentin issues a warning, and Michael worries about his family.
Meanwhile, Lucy and Serena scheme, Willow faces a new threat, and Ava eyes a new ally.
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Monday, August 3:
- Jason makes a sacrifice for Danny.
- Elizabeth becomes privy to a secret.
- Carly is touched.
- Valentin has a warning for Nina.
- Josslyn cautions Brennan.
‘GH’ Spoilers for Tuesday, August 4:
- Brook Lynn and Chase celebrate a milestone.
- Trina gets an earful.
- Carly’s plan backfires.
- Curtis is skeptical.
- Michael is anxious about his family’s future.
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Wednesday, August 5:
- Sonny wants answers.
- Ava is struck with inspiration.
- Curtis’ trial begins.
- Brook Lynn wrestles with a big decision.
- Lucy and Serena scheme.
‘GH’ Spoilers for Thursday, August 6:
- Sonny makes a stunning announcement.
- Serena makes her move.
- Willow faces a new threat.
- Isaiah takes the stand.
- Lucy questions Laura.
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Friday, August 7:
- Josslyn is taken aback.
- Ava courts a new ally.
- Jordan and Anna catch up.
- Isaiah vents to Lucas and Elizabeth.
- Michael questions Jacinda.
In Case You Missed It
Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “General Hospital.”
Monday, July 27: Britt and Jason reunite; Willow is horrified; Ava comes clean with Ethan; Nina turns to Jack for help; Valentin makes a trade.
Tuesday, July 28: Carly and Sonny debrief Jason; Willow’s future is on the line; Emma interrogates Josslyn; Rocco is wary; Michael confuses Jacinda.
Wednesday, July 29: Gio’s news rattles the Quartermaines; Ava is suspicious; Trina and Kai jump to conclusions; Alexis is thrown; Michael asserts his power.
Thursday, July 30: Serena Baldwin returns; Jason and Anna reconnect; Tracy is blindsided; Ethan gets a shock; Tristan draws a hard line.
Friday, July 31: Anna is gobsmacked; Sonny summons Jason; Ethan delivers big news to Lulu; Brook Lynn defends Danny; Dante coaches Liz.
“General Hospital” receives 13 nominations for the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards, including:
- Outstanding Daytime Drama Series
- Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series (Steve Burton as Jason Morgan)
- Supporting Actress in a Daytime Drama Series (Amanda Setton as Brook Lynn Quartermaine)
- Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series (Braedyn Bruner as Emma Scorpio-Drake and Giovanni Mazza as Gio Palmieri)
- Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series (Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault and Eva LaRue as Natalia Rogers-Ramirez)
- Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series
- Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series
- Outstanding Cinematography or Camerawork for a Daytime
- Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Daytime Program
- Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup for a Daytime Program
- Outstanding Casting for a Daytime Program
Watch the latest episodes of “General Hospital” weekdays on ABC.