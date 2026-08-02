‘General Hospital’ Spoilers August 3-7, 2026

“General Hospital” spoilers for the week of August 3 to 7 reveal that Sonny makes a stunning announcement.

Curtis’ trial begins, and Jason makes a sacrifice for Danny. Valentin issues a warning, and Michael worries about his family.

Meanwhile, Lucy and Serena scheme, Willow faces a new threat, and Ava eyes a new ally.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Monday, August 3:

Jason makes a sacrifice for Danny.

Elizabeth becomes privy to a secret.

Carly is touched.

Valentin has a warning for Nina.

Josslyn cautions Brennan.

‘GH’ Spoilers for Tuesday, August 4:

Brook Lynn and Chase celebrate a milestone.

Trina gets an earful.

Carly’s plan backfires.

Curtis is skeptical.

Michael is anxious about his family’s future.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Wednesday, August 5:

Sonny wants answers.

Ava is struck with inspiration.

Curtis’ trial begins.

Brook Lynn wrestles with a big decision.

Lucy and Serena scheme.

‘GH’ Spoilers for Thursday, August 6:

Sonny makes a stunning announcement.

Serena makes her move.

Willow faces a new threat.

Isaiah takes the stand.

Lucy questions Laura.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Friday, August 7:

Josslyn is taken aback.

Ava courts a new ally.

Jordan and Anna catch up.

Isaiah vents to Lucas and Elizabeth.

Michael questions Jacinda.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “General Hospital.”

Monday, July 27: Britt and Jason reunite; Willow is horrified; Ava comes clean with Ethan; Nina turns to Jack for help; Valentin makes a trade.

Tuesday, July 28: Carly and Sonny debrief Jason; Willow’s future is on the line; Emma interrogates Josslyn; Rocco is wary; Michael confuses Jacinda.

Wednesday, July 29: Gio’s news rattles the Quartermaines; Ava is suspicious; Trina and Kai jump to conclusions; Alexis is thrown; Michael asserts his power.

Thursday, July 30: Serena Baldwin returns; Jason and Anna reconnect; Tracy is blindsided; Ethan gets a shock; Tristan draws a hard line.

Friday, July 31: Anna is gobsmacked; Sonny summons Jason; Ethan delivers big news to Lulu; Brook Lynn defends Danny; Dante coaches Liz.

“General Hospital” receives 13 nominations for the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards, including:

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series (Steve Burton as Jason Morgan)

Supporting Actress in a Daytime Drama Series (Amanda Setton as Brook Lynn Quartermaine)

Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series (Braedyn Bruner as Emma Scorpio-Drake and Giovanni Mazza as Gio Palmieri)

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series (Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault and Eva LaRue as Natalia Rogers-Ramirez)

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Outstanding Cinematography or Camerawork for a Daytime

Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Daytime Program

Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup for a Daytime Program

Outstanding Casting for a Daytime Program

Watch the latest episodes of “General Hospital” weekdays on ABC.