‘General Hospital’ Spoiler for the Week of July 27-31, 2026

“General Hospital” spoilers for the week of July 27–31 tease a long-awaited reunion between Britt and Jason. Meanwhile, Willow’s future hangs in the balance, while Gio’s shocking news sends the Quartermaines into turmoil.

Elsewhere, Tristan draws the line, Ethan delivers major news, Brook Lynn goes on the defensive, and Michael makes a powerful move.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Monday, July 27:

Britt and Jason reunite.

Willow is horrified.

Ava comes clean with Ethan.

Nina turns to Jack for help.

Valentin makes a trade.

‘GH’ Spoilers for Tuesday, July 28:

Carly and Sonny debrief Jason.

Willow’s future is on the line.

Emma interrogates Josslyn.

Rocco is wary.

Michael confuses Jacinda.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Wednesday, July 29:

Gio’s news rattles the Quartermaines.

Ava is suspicious.

Trina and Kai jump to conclusions.

Alexis is thrown.

Michael asserts his power.

‘GH’ Spoilers for Thursday, July 30:

Serena Baldwin returns!

Jason and Anna reconnect.

Tracy is blindsided.

Ethan gets a shock.

Tristan draws a hard line.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Friday, July 31:

Anna is gobsmacked.

Sonny summons Jason.

Ethan delivers big news to Lulu.

Brook Lynn defends Danny.

Dante coaches Liz.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “General Hospital.”

Monday, July 20: Carly is shaken; Lulu meets with Sonny; Valentin stands his ground; Willow makes an unpleasant realization; Tracy grants a request.

Tuesday, July 21: Carly keeps a secret from Valentin; Sonny gets encouraging news; Anna returns to work; Dante’s suggestion takes Lulu aback; Britt and Tristan meet again.

Wednesday, July 22: Michael is caught off-guard; Valentin lays out his plan; Portia surprises Curtis; Britt receives some tough love; Brennan has a warning for Anna.

Thursday, July 23: Nina gets a wild idea; Michael and Alexis compare notes; Sonny has a heart-to-heart with Rocco; Anna makes Chase an offer; Laura gives Dante some intel.

Friday, July 24: Jason and Danny return home; Brennan delivers bad news; Elizabeth challenges Willow; Dante puts Chase to the test; Lucas offers an apology.

“General Hospital” receives 13 nominations for the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards, including:

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series (Steve Burton as Jason Morgan)

Supporting Actress in a Daytime Drama Series (Amanda Setton as Brook Lynn Quartermaine)

Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series (Braedyn Bruner as Emma Scorpio-Drake and Giovanni Mazza as Gio Palmieri)

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series (Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault and Eva LaRue as Natalia Rogers-Ramirez)

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Outstanding Cinematography or Camerawork for a Daytime

Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Daytime Program

Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup for a Daytime Program

Outstanding Casting for a Daytime Program

Watch the latest episodes of “General Hospital” weekdays on ABC.