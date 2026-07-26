8-Time Grammy Winner Unexpectedly Cancels Opening Night of Tour & 2 More Shows

Modern country music superstar Kacey Musgraves, who has racked up 8 Grammy wins since her first nomination in 2014, has suddenly canceled the opening night of her “Middle of Nowhere” tour without explanation. The tour was scheduled to kick off on August 20, 2026 in Chicago. She also cancelled a Boston show set for August 29, and a Brooklyn date on September 2.

Musgraves first gained widespread attention with her breakthrough hit single “Follow Your Arrow,” which was released in 2013. “High Horse” and “Slow Burn” are other top hits of hers.

The country crooner has not yet publicly addressed the decision to change her tour dates. A ticketholder for the scrapped August 29 show posted a screenshot of a message announcing the cancellation which simply advised the show was off, and apologized for any inconvenience. The message also promised fans would be refunded for the tickets at their original point of purchase within 7-10 business days.

The Daily Mail pointed out the songstress announced the tour in late April, and announced she’d be adding additional shows a little over a week later. The outlet also highlighted social media posts that show fans keen on seeing their idol expressing sadness at the change of plans.

However, there are still plenty of chances to see the tour, as the Golden, Texas native’s website shows she still has 29 American tour dates remaining as well as a show in Canada.

Getty Kacey Musgraves in 2026.

Fans pondering the reason for the cancellation can rule out illness or injury if the “Follow Your Arrow” singer’s recent vacation escapades are any indication. The same day the cancellation was announced, Musgraves shared a large collection of snaps from a trip to Greece on her Instagram Stories showing herself snorkeling in the crystal blue waters before hilariously getting caught in a storm.

The 37-year-old captioned a snap that showed her standing in front of ancient ruins wearing sandals and a long white flowing dress, “Ok so yesterday we rode an hour to this ancient temple on this mountain lookout point and on our way up this crazy thunderstorm blew up. The weather had been nice all day. I had brought a blanket so we could sit up here and watch the sunset but I ended up using it for a rain shield in the downpour,” she wrote.

“As we were running we started laughing so hard because we realized that with the unintentional combo of the background, the dress, shoes, and blanket on my head I had become accidentally ancient.”

She then announced she’d created a new Instagram account called “Accidentally Ancient” as she’ll now be “hunting for the ancient in the everyday.”