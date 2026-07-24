Bon Jovi Promises to Make Things Right With Fans After Abruptly Stopping NYC Show: ‘I’m Sorry’

Jon Bon Jovi gave his fans a heartfelt apology and promised to set things right after he was forced to abruptly halt his July 23 performance at Madison Square Garden after being overcome by sinus issues.

The genre-defining ’80s rock icon served as an “American Idol” celebrity guest mentor during the top 6 week back in season 7, and again as a mentor for the top 3 finalists in season 22.

After performing for around 90 minutes, the “Livin’ On a Prayer” singer stopped the show and told the crowd he couldn’t continue. Page Six says an eyewitness told them Bon Jovi explained, “I’m sorry, I’m hurt and you’re not getting the best of me.

However, he resolved not to leave his fans disappointed. The rocker assured concertgoers, “Don’t throw away your ticket stubs, I’m gonna figure something out, OK? Just hold onto it, we’ll figure out how to reschedule.”

He added, “But I’m gonna have to cool it for the night,” before exiting the stage after joking, “I feel great.”

Thursday night’s show was the second-to-last of the band’s 9 planned performances at MSG, which are a part of their comeback run known as “The Forever Tour.” The tour marks the group’s first time hitting the road since 2019.

Two days prior, they celebrated night 6 by sharing a set of snaps from the stage with the caption, “Night 6 doing what we love with you all ♥️ Thank you for the energy”

Bon Jovi’s Reps Issue Statement After July 23 Concert Called Off Early

Page Six says Bon Jovi’s reps issued a statement which reads:

The Bon Jovi concert at Madison Square Garden ended after 90 mins tonight. Jon Bon Jovi spoke from stage and told fans he has been battling a sinus infection which led to the show’s early ending. As part of the Bon Jovi residency at Madison Square Garden, Jon has said numerous times that it has been a joy to return to live shows for the band. Updated information will be available shortly.

Jon Bon Jovi Spoke Earlier This Summer About Being ‘Fully Recovered’ from Vocal Surgery

In a June 17 People exclusive, Bon Jovi opened up about the dismay and confusion he felt when he was told by a doctor he needed surgery for an atrophying vocal cord in 2022.

He hinted that he’s never used drugs, and explained, “I never did anything to hurt the cords; I didn’t have any excesses. I’m a trained vocalist. I’ve practiced the craft. So when a doctor had to explain to me that one of the cords was literally atrophying, it was confusing.”

Despite initial uncertainty, the grandfather of two fortunately got his voice back. “I’m fully recovered. It was longer than I’d ever expected, but it had to be right. We never lost faith,” he reflected.

He also spoke in the People interview about what it’s like being a new grandfather two times over, calling it “absolutely awesome” and revealing he’d gotten recent visits from both grandkids. His 24-year-old son Jake adopted a baby girl with his wife, “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown, in August 2025, and his oldest son Jesse welcomed another little girl into the family 3 months later with his wife, Jesse Light.