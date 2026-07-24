Waka Flocka Shares Emotional Update After Welcoming His 1st Biological Child

“Love & Hip Hop” alum Waka Flocka Flame is soaking up a new chapter in his life after becoming a biological father for the first time.

In the photo, the baby boy is seen sleeping peacefully in his father’s arms. Waka used the sweet moment to reflect on his journey to fatherhood and how much his priorities have changed since welcoming his son.

“Some blessings don’t make noise… they just fall asleep in your arms,” Waka wrote.

The “No Hands” rapper said he spent years wondering what becoming a father would feel like. Looking back on the setbacks, lessons and difficult moments he experienced along the way, Waka said he now believes they were preparing him for where he is today.

“Holding my son, my junior, while my wife sleeps beside us, I finally understand that some prayers take years because they’re worth the wait,” he wrote.

Waka also shared a touching message directly to his son, promising that Juaquin Jr. will always know how deeply he is loved.

“You’ll never have to question if your father loves you,” he wrote. “I prayed for you before I ever met you.”

Waka Flocka Says Fatherhood Has Given Him a New Purpose

Waka first confirmed his son’s arrival in June by posting a selfie from the hospital. At the time, he reflected on the emotions that came with looking into his newborn’s eyes and realizing the responsibility he now carries.

“Looking into my newborn’s eyes, I can’t believe the insight, the intuition, the responsibility that hits you all at once,” he wrote.

Waka said he wanted to help shape his son into a person who is “loving, caring, thoughtful, and kind,” adding that his purpose suddenly felt clear.

That feeling has only grown in the weeks since.

In his latest post, the rapper said becoming a father has also changed his definition of wealth. Despite the success he has experienced throughout his music career, Waka said the baby sleeping in his arms made him feel richer than anything material ever could.

“This is the richest I’ve ever felt in life..not because of what I own, but because of who’s in my arms,” he wrote.

Waka also thanked his wife for standing by him and believing in the person he could be. He credited her love with giving him another reason to “stand tall.”

Waka Flocka Waited 40 Years for This Moment

The rapper first revealed that he was expecting Juaquin Jr. in late May, around his 40th birthday, according to Complex.

Waka, whose real name is Juaquin Malphurs, announced the pregnancy on Instagram with a photo of a wooden letter “J” featuring his son’s name engraved on it.

“Just waiting for you to come home Jr.,” he wrote at the time, calling his baby boy the “best gift a man could ever ask for.”

While Juaquin Jr. is Waka’s first biological child, the rapper has been a father figure before. During his marriage to Tammy Rivera, he helped raise her daughter, Charlie, who is now 20. In 2021, Charlie asked Waka to officially adopt her during the season finale of their reality series, “Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka,” according to People.

Waka and Rivera divorced in 2022 but have maintained a friendship since their split. Rivera previously described him as her longtime “homie” and said they remained in each other’s lives after their marriage ended.

Now, Waka is embracing fatherhood from a new perspective. After waiting four decades to welcome a biological child, he said holding Juaquin Jr. has brought a new sense of clarity to his life.

“My heart is full,” Waka wrote. “My purpose is clearer than it’s ever been. Thank you, God.”