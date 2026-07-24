Mary J. Blige, 55, Looks Phenomenal in Unzipped Figure-Hugging Bodysuit

Music legend and former “Voice” mentor Mary J. Blige is a fashion icon and wants everyone to know in her latest social media upload.

The 55-year-old hitmaker currently has her own Las Vegas residency, performing at Dolby Live at Park MGM for her “My Life, My Story” show. The run kicked off in May and is set to continue through October on select dates.

In between, Blige is also embarking on other shows across North America. Last night (July 23), she performed an outdoor concert in Michigan at the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mount Pleasant.

Blige, long known as a stylish star, has been switching up her costumes for each appearance. Previously, she looked amazing in a white bodysuit with low-cut detailing. The item of clothing fell above the knee area and was paired with a large belt around her waist.

For her latest post, Blige continued to bring her fashion A-game.

Mary J. Blige in Dazzling Figure-Hugging Bodysuit

In an Instagram upload shared yesterday, Blige looked insane in a brown, sparkly, long-sleeved bodysuit that shimmered in the light.

The “Be Without You” hitmaker left the attire half-unzipped, revealing her matching bra underneath.

She teamed the ensemble with a brown large fluffy coat and a leather fedora hat and rocked pointy acrylic nails painted with polish.

For accessories, Blige opted for her signature hoop earrings and wore her long blonde hair down in waves. She also looked glam with a glossy lip and a smoky eye.

Captured from the thighs up, Blige gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression while placing one hand on her hip.

In her caption, she urged her fans to have confidence, writing, “F**k what everybody says! Be the baddest b**ch for yourself !”

Fans Praise Mary

Sharing the photo with her loyal 6.9 million followers, the post didn’t go unnoticed, racking up more than 10,500 likes and over 750 comments.

“And YOU ARE THE BADDEST SIS! No other like MJB,” one user wrote.

“We expect nothing less from the Queen ICON, Mary J. Muthaphuuckin Blige!!” another person shared.

“You are the greatest! I saw you in Vegas on the 17th and in Michigan on the 23rd!” a third remarked.

“Forever that girl!” a fourth said.

“Hail Mary, thanks for the confirmation, everyday I wake up I feel the baddest,” a fifth fan shared.

Mary Reveals Her Fashion Motto

During her appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” in April, Blige revealed the key to her dressing so well over the decades.

“I just do what works for me. When we were we was growing up, we didn’t have a lot, so we had to make a lot work. So, now that information, that wisdom, it comes across in all of this,” she said.

Blige added: “I try not to overdo. I try to do less is more. And I just try to do what makes me feel good. Like, if you say, ‘Mary, you look good,’ and I hate what I have on. I’m not wearing it. I don’t care who says, ‘That’s hot.’ I don’t care. But if I feel good in it, I don’t care if you hate it. I’m winning. That’s how you win.”