Former ‘Voice’ Mentor Mary J. Blige, 55, is ‘Jaw-Droppingly Flawless’ in Figure-Hugging Corset & Hot Pants

Music legend Mary J. Blige is currently in the middle of her Las Vegas residency and is killing it with her fashion game.

The 55-year-old icon is performing at Dolby Live at Park MGM for her “My Life, My Story” show. The residency kicked off in May and is set to continue through October on selected dates.

In the lead-up to opening night, Blige, who was previously an advisory mentor on Season 3 of “The Voice,” said: “People see my life. They’ve seen me fall, they see me get up. They see me grow. They’ve grown with me.”

“My fans are on the plane right now. They’re on their way, and I want to give them the big hug that I know they want from the show.”

Mary J. Blige Wows in Vegas Outfit

In an Instagram post shared yesterday, on July 14, Blige honored her Vegas show from the weekend.

“Happy Tuesday! Saturday night in Vegas was a movie!” the “Be Without You” hitmaker wrote in her caption.

In the carousel post, Blige wowed in a creamy sequined corset-style top with fluffy cups. She teamed the ensemble with matching high-waisted hot pants and thigh-high boots.

Blige completed her outfit with fishnet tights and accessorized with large hoop earrings, multiple bangles, and rings. She wore pointy acrylic nails and styled her blonde hair down in waves.

For her makeup, Blige donned a glossy lip and opted for a black smoky eye.

In the first slide, the GRAMMY winner was captured from the thighs up in front of a black curtain backdrop. Gazing directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression, Blige made everything look effortless.

In other snaps, she was photographed from head to toe, while in others, Blige was perched sitting on a table in front of her lit-up dressing room mirror.

Fans Think Mary Has Never Looked Better!

Sharing the update with her 6.9 million followers, Blige’s upload didn’t go unnoticed, racking up more than 13,100 likes and over 580 comments.

“Jaw-droppingly flawless,” one user wrote.

“You are looking amazing,” another person shared.

“Mary doesn’t miss on looks, always serving up the best,” a third remarked.

“Mary J. Blige you always look amazing girl, go Mary,” a fourth said.

“Looking effortlessly amazing,” a fifth fan shared.

Mary on Why Now is the Right Time for Vegas Residency

While sitting down with Robin Roberts for an interview with “Good Morning America,” Blige revealed why she decided to hit up Vegas for her first residency.

“It’s just time, you know?” she said. “I’m where I’m supposed to be. And I’m doing what I’m supposed to do. I didn’t give up.”

“My fans have seen me go through so much… good, bad, the whole thing. But what they love most — the true fans — is that I’m not bitter, I’m better,” Blige continued.

In a positive review from “Las Vegas Weekly,” they revealed the show “felt less like a concert and more like a full-circle moment”, praising Blige’s “timeless” back catalog.