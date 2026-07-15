Singer Brandy Gets Vulnerable About Body Shaming – ‘I Didn’t Love the Way That Made Me Feel’

R&B legend and actress Brandy recently broke her silence on social media after being faced with body-shaming comments following a public appearance. Now, days later, the “Full Moon” singer is opening up about why she decided to call out the hurtful comments while promoting her new Disney movie, “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland.”

Brandy has been famous since she was a teenager, which means the world has watched her grow up, often weighing in on her physical changes. However, following a recent appearance in her hometown of McComb, Mississippi, the comments became more critical, prompting her to issue a message about beauty standards.

More recently, while speaking with ExtraTV about “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland,” the topic of her lengthy Instagram post came up. In the interview, the 47-year-old music legend said, “Well, there was a moment where people were really coming at me about my appearance, and I didn’t appreciate that, and I didn’t love the way it made me feel.”

She continued, “And I just thought about how everyone feels if someone comments about their appearance or anything like that.” From there, Brandy stated that she decided to use the moment as a “teaching kind of way to just encourage people and inspire people to just be gentle with each other.”

The singer added, “Because again, you know, you see someone and you judge them, you don’t know what story they’re carrying, you don’t know what they’ve been through or anything like that, so just be kind and be gentle.”

Here’s What Brandy Said In Her Social Media Post About Body Shaming

Getty Brandy

Brandy took to her official Instagram page on July 11 to offer a subtle yet powerful response to the comments she’d received about her appearance in the days leading up to it. She did so by posting several new photos, featuring herself wearing gold.

The “Full Moon” songstress began the caption by addressing beauty standards. She said, “Haayyy Beauty. Perhaps we’ve been looking for it in all the wrong places. In youth. In perfection. In approval. In bodies that never change and faces that never age.”

She added, “But life was never meant to leave us untouched. It shapes us. It humbles us. It refines us. Every season leaves its signature upon us. And maybe that’s where beauty has been all along. Not in escaping change, but in becoming through it.”

From there, she addressed hateful comments, saying, “I’ve learned that it takes only a moment to form an opinion about someone’s appearance, and a lifetime to understand what they’ve lived through.”

The “Moesha” alum concluded, “If this post leaves you with anything, I hope it’s this: Before you speak about someone’s body, before you speak about someone’s face, before you decide who they are by what you see, remember, you are looking at someone’s child. Someone’s friend. Someone’s dream. Someone’s life. A soul.”

‘Descendants: Wicked Wonderland’ Arrives In July

Getty Rita Ora, Brandy Norwood, Kylie Cantrall, and Liamani

Brandy’s latest movie, “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland,” in which she reprises her role as Cinderella, but this time, Queen Cinderella, arrives on Disney Channel on July 16. It will then premiere on Disney+ the following day.

Brandy and the cast attended the movie’s premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, ahead of its debut on Disney Channel.