Diddy Sells Miami Star Island Estate for $55 Million After Legal Showdown

Incarcerated music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has officially cashed out of his infamous Miami Beach playground. He sold his waterfront estate at 1 West Star Island for a cool $55 million.

Property records reveal the massive off-market deal closed on July 14, 2026. It transferred the highly scrutinized asset from Combs’ corporate entity to JFStar LLC, a real estate holding firm managed by Virginia Beach executive John A. Franklin. The buyer backed the multi-million dollar acquisition with an $18.5 million mortgage from Axos Bank.

While the sale closes a major chapter in Combs’ real estate portfolio, it also secures him a staggering $20 million profit on paper. This is because he bought the compound from music legends Gloria and Emilio Estefan for $35 million just five years prior in 2021.

A High-Security Compound with Controversial History

The 1.34-acre estate stands as one of South Florida’s most iconic and heavily discussed pieces of land. Spanning nearly 8,000 square feet, the ultra-luxury compound features a primary two-story residence. It is paired with a sprawling guest house that together host six premium bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms.

The crown jewel of the property is its 240 feet of pristine prime water frontage along Biscayne Bay, complete with a private dock capable of hosting mega-yachts. Resort-style amenities like a custom swimming pool, a private spa, and panoramic views of the downtown Miami skyline define the grounds.

While Combs has parted with this particular piece of paradise, county records show he is not leaving the neighborhood entirely. He still retains full ownership of his longtime primary residency right next door at 2 Star Island Drive.

From Luxury Sanctuary to Center Stage in Court

Getty Homeland Security Investigation at the entrance of Diddy’s home at Star Island Miami Beach.

Long before the moving trucks arrived, the Star Island mansion found itself thrust into national headlines following Combs’ federal arrest in September 2024.

During his high-profile legal battles, the property became a critical chess piece for his defense team. His company scrambled to pay off an outstanding $18 million mortgage in a failed attempt to offer the unencumbered home as collateral for a $50 million bail package.

Federal judges ultimately kept the gates locked on his freedom, denying bond and keeping Combs detained throughout his subsequent criminal proceedings.

During his trial, federal prosecutors routinely highlighted the 1 Star Island residence as a central venue in their case. Following a lengthy federal trial, a jury acquitted Combs of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. However, he was convicted on two counts of transporting individuals across state lines.

In October 2025, a federal judge sentenced him to 50 months behind bars. He is currently serving this sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Fort Dix in New Jersey.

A Final Legal Showdown Before the Ink Dried

Getty Sean “Diddy” Combs at “The Real White Party” in 2007.

The off-market closing brings a dramatic end to a brief yet tense legal showdown that almost tanked the deal entirely.

In late May 2026, buyer John A. Franklin threw down the gauntlet by filing a specific performance lawsuit in Miami-Dade County. He accused Combs’ management team of dragging their feet on title documents and stalling the scheduled spring closing. Combs’ legal representatives fired back with equal heat, labeling the lawsuit frivolous and claiming their corporate entity was fully prepared to hand over the keys. They also accused the buyer of a financial default.

Ultimately, the multi-million-dollar game of chicken was resolved out of court. This resulted in a voluntary dismissal of the lawsuit on July 2, 2026, and paved a smooth path for the final $55 million handoff.