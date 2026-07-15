Kelly Bensimon Says She’s ‘Lucky to Be Alive’ After Frightening Florida Crash

Kelly Bensimon is counting her blessings after surviving a frightening head-on car crash in Florida that left her hospitalized with injuries she says could have been much worse.

The former “Real Housewives of New York City” star and current cast member of E!’s upcoming reality series “The Golden Life” was riding in an Uber with celebrity chef Andrew Molen on Monday afternoon when the collision occurred in Sarasota, according to Page Six.

The crash happened as their Uber driver attempted to make a left turn onto Tamiami Trail and was struck by an oncoming vehicle. The impact deployed the airbags and sent Bensimon, Molen, and the other driver to the hospital.

Kelly Bensimon Describes the Terrifying Moments After the Crash

Speaking to Page Six after the accident, Bensimon admitted she still couldn’t believe she had walked away.

“I’m lucky to have walked away alive.”

The reality star said the force of the crash threw her backward before she briefly lost consciousness.

“My right arm is a mess,” she told the outlet. “My head went straight into the back of the seat. It was really bad. I was unconscious for a couple seconds. I was freaking out. I thought I broke my arm.”

Doctors later performed X-rays on her arm as well as a CAT scan while evaluating her injuries at the hospital.

When speaking with the outlet the following day, Bensimon said she was still shaken by what had happened.

She also shared photos from inside the damaged Uber, showing deployed airbags, significant front-end damage to both vehicles, and a selfie taken while she was being transported by ambulance.

Chef Andrew Molen Recalls the Crash

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Molen, who was riding beside Bensimon in the Uber, also described the terrifying moments leading up to the collision.

According to the chef, the other vehicle approached at full speed before slamming into their car.

“The other car came straight on,” Molen said. “You didn’t hear brakes screech. He came straight in at full blast. We got hit so hard. Kelly went flying. I hit the ceiling. Airbags went off. There was dust everywhere.”

Molen said he suffered neck pain and planned to return to his doctor for additional evaluation, adding that both he and Bensimon required ambulance transportation from the scene.

At the time of the accident, the pair were in Sarasota for an open house at a $22 million waterfront property, where Molen was preparing food and cooking demonstrations. They were also filming scenes for a new digital lifestyle series, “The Chef and the Housewife,” which follows Molen and Bensimon as they explore luxury homes, entertaining, design, and food.

Although the crash abruptly interrupted those plans, both Bensimon and Molen expressed gratitude that they survived such a violent collision.

For Bravo fans, Bensimon is also preparing for her return to reality television on E!’s “The Golden Life,” which reunites her with fellow former “Real Housewives of New York City” stars Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, and Dorinda Medley, aThe series is expected to premiere later this year. And it was just revealed earlier this week that the network is so impressed by what’s been filmed so far that they’ve reportedly ordered more episodes.