PK Kemsley Makes New Court Claims About Dorit Kemsley’s Extended Europe Trip

Paul “PK” Kemsley has made new claims about estranged wife Dorit Kemsley’s recent trip to Europe as the former couple’s divorce and financial disputes continue to play out in court.

According to new court documents obtained by Page Six, PK alleged that Dorit’s extended time overseas has created additional challenges as they work through both their ongoing divorce and custody arrangements for their two children, Jagger, 12, and Phoenix, 10.

The filing marks the latest development in the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” couple’s increasingly contentious split, which began after they announced their separation in May 2024.

PK Raises Concerns in New Court Filing

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In the filing, PK claimed Dorit had been away on a European vacation for “a minimum of three weeks” without their children, alleging Jagger and Phoenix have been staying in Florida with Dorit’s parents and their nanny.

He also claimed Dorit had not informed either him, the children or their nanny when she planned to return from the trip.

According to the latest report from Page Six, PK’s filing argued the vacation “illustrates [her] prioritization of personal travel over addressing the urgent financial crisis facing [their] family home.”

The filing comes as the former couple reportedly faces the possibility of foreclosure on their Los Angeles home. PK’s legal team also alleged the financial situation has continued to worsen and accused Dorit of a “pattern of non-cooperation, broken promises and bad faith conduct” that has unnecessarily complicated efforts to resolve the matter.

PK further claimed Dorit disrupted his summer travel plans with their children by allowing their passports to expire, according to the filing.

Financial Disputes Continue During Divorce

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The latest court filing follows months of public disagreements over finances.

Earlier this year, PK alleged Dorit spent nearly $1 million on wardrobe-related expenses between December 2024 and March 2026, including luxury purchases from brands such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Hermès and Saint Honore.

Dorit previously pushed back against those allegations on Instagram.

“Do I love fashion? Yes. Do I spend a lot of money on clothes? Expensive clothes? Designer clothes? Yes. It is my choice. It is also my money. It’s my money that I earn, that I work for. Not his money,” she wrote.

The pair announced their separation in May 2024 after nearly a decade of marriage, saying they had made “the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children.”

Dorit later filed to legally end the marriage in April 2025.

Meanwhile, PK has since moved on with girlfriend Tatiana Kharchylava, while Dorit has continued starring on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as the divorce proceedings remain ongoing.

The pair’s divorce become a major topic of conversation during Season 15 of RHOBH with Dorit keeping her cast mates in the loop about each contentious step in their situation.

Since the season wrapped, Dorit has officially became a New York Times’ best-selling author after the launch of her book, “Unburdened: A Memoir.”