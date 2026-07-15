RHONJ Star Milania Giudice Breaks Silence on TikTok Amid Ongoing Family Headlines

Milania Giudice is speaking out. The RHONJ star returned to TikTok with a new video that quickly caught fans’ attention, marking her first public post since her family found itself back in the headlines.

The 20-year-old daughter of Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice has remained largely quiet as recent news surrounding her family has unfolded. Her latest TikTok, however, has sparked plenty of reactions from fans after the family found itself back in the spotlight after a dispute.

Milania Giudice Took to Social Media the Same Day She Faced a Judge For Assault Allegations

In a TikTok post shared on July 14, Milania Giudce posted a video with a title “POV They say you handled it so well.” The 15-second clip showed Giudice wearing royal blue workout gear and holding her dog.

“They say you handled it so well,” the voiceover began. “No, I didn’t.”

“I lost my spark, I suffered in silence. I didn’t ask for help, I shattered alone and wore a smile,” the sound bite concluded.

The audio hails from a viral audio trend featuring a reading of a well-known quote about unseen struggles. TikTok creators use it in videos to explain that looking calm on the outside does not mean they are not secretly hurting on the inside.

The comments quickly filled with supportive messages as followers welcomed her return. Many said they were glad to see her smiling and wished her and her family well.

“We love you and support you baby girl,” wrote one follower. A second penned, “That’s life we are all just learning as we go, bumps on the road are going to happen, you are handling everything so well as a young adult.”

A third fan shared, “You’ve got this beautiful. From a 32-year-old who made my fair share of mistakes. I’m just lucky enough to not have it aired on the media.” “Team Milania forever,” noted a fourth follower.

Milania Giudice Posted Her Video the Same Day She Virtually Appeared in Court

On the same day she posted the TikTok, the 20-year-old virtually appeared in court for a hearing regarding a domestic violence incident that occurred on May 14. TMZ reported that Milania Giudice pled not guilty to her charges.

In a hearing, which was livestreamed and shown on TMZ, the judge stated that she “did knowingly cause bodily injury to another, specifically by striking the victim, LR, in the head with her fist, causing redness to the middle of the victim’s forehead, during a domestic dispute in violation of … a disorderly person’s offense.” The judge did not reveal the legal name of LR in their statement.

Milania Giudice took to TikTok to share her story about the arrest drama that’s dominated RHONJ news. The video has since been removed, and a video from June 29 remains in which she does not discuss the incident.

In the clip, Giudice wore a white robe and appeared to be in bed when she took to the social media site to share her thoughts. The post was captioned “peace and love.”

“I have one thing to say,” she began. “I’m gonna save the rest for tomorrow.”

“But that ‘mug shot’ of me. You guys really believe? That’s AI.”

“I looked fire. I made sure of that,” she continued.

“It is what it is. S*** happens in life and it is what it is. You gotta learn from it and be a better person,” she concluded.

“Talk about it. I was just not in a good area of my life. It happened. I’ve been through a lot in life and some other stuff happened to me. Just because you guys think you know what happens in my life, you just really don’t.”

RHONJ is currently on hiatus.