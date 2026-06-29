RHONJ Star Milania Giudice Finally Breaks Her Silence on Arrest Drama

After weeks of silence, RHONJ star Milania Giudice has broken her silence on her arrest in May 2026.

The reality television star took to TikTok to share her thoughts about the drama. Her statement quickly caught fans’ attention as she addressed the situation head-on.

Milania Giudice Speaks Out About Arrest Drama

Milania Giudice took to TikTok on June 28 to finally share her story about the arrest drama that’s dominated RHONJ news. PEOPLE Magazine announced the reality star was arrested on May 14 in connection with a domestic violence incident.

Giudice wore a white robe and appeared to be in bed when she took to the social media site to share her thoughts. The post was captioned “peace and love.”

“I have one thing to say,” she began. “I’m gonna save the rest for tomorrow.”

“But that ‘mug shot’ of me. You guys really believe? That’s AI.”

“I looked fire. I made sure of that,” she continued.

“It is what it is. S*** happens in life and it is what it is. You gotta learn from it and be a better person,” she concluded.

“Talk about it. I was just not in a good area of my life. It happened. I’ve been through a lot in life and some other stuff happened to me. Just because you guys think you know what happens in my life, you just really don’t.”

“That’s all I have to say for tonight,” she said as the video ended.

On June 13, Milania Giudice responded to a TikTok user who asked, “Girl you gotta let us know what happened. You our only source.”

She responded, “If I want to.”

In another post, a fan asked, “What’s the tea, girl?” She answered, “Nothing.” A third video showed the teen hanging out with friends. A follower wrote, “Girl ur iconic; ignore everyone.” She answered, “Don’t worry, I will.”

According to PEOPLE Magazine, authorities arrested Giudice in Montville Township, New Jersey. The charge? “Simple assault and purposely/ knowingly causing a bodily injury.”

Us Weekly shared a statement from police chief Andrew Caggiano , who confirmed the arrest.

“She was released pending her next court appearance. A criminal complaint is merely an accusation,” he continued. “Despite this accusation, the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.”

There has been no confirmation from Bravo as to what caused Milania’s arrest, nor has the family spoken about it publicly.

RHONJ has begun filming after two years. The popular reality television series is finally back in front of the cameras, ending its extended break.

Production on the Bravo series comes after a lengthy break that left fans speculating about the show’s future. While producers are still keeping details about the upcoming season under wraps, they have resumed filming across several New Jersey locations.

The new episodes are expected to feature returning cast members Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, and Dolores Catania, along with new yet-to-be-announced cast members. As anticipation builds, viewers are eager to see how the series will evolve after its extended hiatus and what storylines will take center stage.

RHONJ airs on Bravo.