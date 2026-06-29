Gia Giudice Makes Her Feelings About Luis Ruelas Crystal Clear: ‘The Best Person Ever’

Gia Giudice isn’t holding back when it comes to how she feels about her stepfather, Luis Ruelas.

During a recent appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast, the “Next Gen NYC” star opened up about the role Ruelas has played in her family’s life, calling him “the best person ever” while reflecting on the support he’s given Teresa Giudice and her four daughters over the years.

Gia’s comments come as the Giudice family has been back in the spotlight in recent days, though the reality star chose to focus on gratitude and family during the conversation rather than the headlines surrounding them.

Gia Says Luis Treats Her and Her Sisters Like His Own

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While discussing her blended family, Gia spoke warmly about Ruelas and the relationship they’ve built since he married Teresa in 2022.

“He’s amazing. He’s such an amazing stepfather, because I know people have horror stepfather stories,” Gia said. “Some of my girlfriends … [have] had trouble with their stepdads. But he is the best person ever, like, treats us like his own.”

She also made it clear that while Ruelas isn’t trying to replace her father, Joe Giudice, he has become an important source of support for their family.

“Yes, he’s not our dad, and he never will be. And he would never overstep that,” Gia explained. “Parenting [is hard] on my mom, how it’s affected her so much, because she’s doing it alone. And she wishes every day for [my dad Joe Giudice] to come back just to be here and help her parent and really be here physically instead of virtually.”

Joe Giudice has lived in Italy since 2019 after completing his prison sentence and being deported from the United States, leaving Teresa to raise their four daughters primarily on her own. Throughout that time, Gia said Ruelas has helped fill an important role by supporting both her mother and sisters while respecting the family’s existing dynamic.

Gia Wants Fans to See the Real Her on ‘Next Gen NYC’

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Beyond discussing her family, Gia also reflected on returning for another season of “Next Gen NYC,” explaining that she wanted viewers to get to know the real version of her rather than simply seeing her as Teresa Giudice’s daughter.

“There was some discourse about … having Bravo kids mixed in with other kids, because people felt like we, I guess, had an advantage,” Gia said. “I also want to showcase my relationship because I’m super proud of it, and moving into my apartment and gaining more of that independence and really showing some of the struggles that I personally deal with.”

She said the upcoming season will show a much more authentic version of herself.

“I was like, I just need to be me. And that’s how I went into season two,” Gia continued. “I’m really excited for everyone to see me on season two because I think now you’re really going to see who I am. This is me, rather than season one wasn’t really me. It was me just not opening up.”

While the Giudice family has faced renewed public attention following recent events involving Gia’s younger sister, Milania Giudice, Gia’s latest interview centered on the people who have supported one another through it all. For her, that includes Ruelas, whom she praised as “the best person ever” while making it clear how much she appreciates the role he has played in her family’s life.