Is West Wilson Joining ‘In the City’? Kyle Cooke and Lindsay Hubbard Address His Future

West Wilson may be stepping away from “Summer House,” but questions remain about whether fans have seen the last of him on Bravo.

Following the dramatic season 10 finale and reunion, Kyle Cooke and Lindsay Hubbard addressed Wilson’s future during an interview with “Virtual Reali-Tea.” The Bravo star’s comments came just days after Wilson discussed his own departure from “Summer House” and the now-viral whiteboard video breaking down his relationship drama with Amanda Batula.

While Wilson has confirmed he is not filming “Summer House” this season, neither he nor his castmates ruled out a future appearance on “In the City.”

Kyle Cooke Says West Wilson’s Future Remains Uncertain

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During the interview with “Virtual Reali-Tea,” Cooke reflected on the lengthy conversation he filmed with Wilson after the reunion.

“I look back on that, and I’m like, listen, I’m glad we did it,” Cooke said. “Because I don’t want someone to think I won’t film. I won’t give them the chance — have the last word. I don’t care. But I look back on that and — that was a three-hour helicopter ride where we just talked in circles.”

Cooke admitted he was disappointed Wilson would not be returning to “Summer House.”

“It was months ago that I considered him a friend,” he added. “So it’s just so weird.”

When asked whether Wilson could appear on “In the City” if his relationship with Batula continues into the fall, Cooke acknowledged there are still questions to answer.

“That’s the big conundrum,” he said.

Hubbard agreed.

“I think that’s what we’re also trying to figure out,” she said. “And I think we just have to see how this plays out. It will probably come down to the wire.”

Hubbard also revealed that Batula reached out after the reunion to repair their friendship.

“Amanda’s the one who reached out to me after the reunion, the very next day,” Hubbard explained. “And she was like, ‘I understand you have more questions. And I’m happy to clear anything up with you. But what’s most important is our friendship. We have had such a rollercoaster of a friendship and a long history, ups and downs. And that’s what I’m focused on.'”

According to Hubbard, the two continued talking after cameras stopped rolling.

“At the end of that conversation, she had stayed longer after we wrapped and the cameras were gone,” Hubbard recalled. “And I was like, ‘Look. The thing with me is you have to have integrity, good character, honesty, loyalty to be in my friend circle. And I don’t — I need to see that. You need to prove that.'”

Cooke noted that Wilson’s departure from “Summer House” was “unfortunate,” while Hubbard said she was “fine with it.”

West Wilson Explains His Whiteboard Video and ‘Summer House’ Exit

Wilson also addressed the ongoing controversy during the June 27 episode of his “Show Me Something” podcast.

“I, kind of, did it reluctantly,” he said about filming the whiteboard video with influencers Lucas Brody and Nelson Vergara. “I’ve been doing those for like three years, so we — this sounds so stupid — but we talked forever [before recording].”

Wilson explained that the creators felt they had to address the “Summer House” drama because they had previously used the whiteboard format to discuss other reality television storylines.

“We’ve made fun of so many people in so many shows that they have to do the Summer House, and I have to take my licks for that one,” he said. “Basically, I just showed up and sat there and let them (expletive) roast me. We recorded for two hours, and it’s a 25 minute cut or something.”

The whiteboard video also revealed that Batula approved his participation.

Asked whether he received her permission, Wilson replied, “Yeah.”

When asked whether she had concerns, he added, “Yeah, dude.”

Wilson also reflected on his decision to leave “Summer House.”

“It’s been a (expletive) journey,” he said. “We’re taking a little time out. I’m not filming this summer, which I think ultimately [is] the right thing for everyone.”

He added, “Everyone can take a breather. It wouldn’t have been a fun summer for, literally, anyone.”

Earlier this month, Us Weekly reported that Wilson will not return as a full-time cast member on “Summer House,” although a source told the outlet he could still make appearances on either “Summer House” or “In the City,” particularly if his relationship with Batula continues. Another source later told the publication that Wilson’s departure was a mutual decision between him and Bravo.