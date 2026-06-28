Madison LeCroy’s Daughter Teddi Celebrates an Adorable First as ‘Southern Charm’ Season 12 Wraps

Madison LeCroy is celebrating another major milestone with her youngest child.

The “Southern Charm” star recently shared a series of family vacation updates from Hawaii, including a special first for her daughter, Teddi LeCroy Randle. The 11-month-old, who will celebrate her first birthday on June 29, took her first trip to the beach during the Bravo star’s family getaway to Maui.

Madison LeCroy Shares Teddi’s First Beach Adventure

Earlier this month, LeCroy posted a photo to her Instagram Story showing Teddi sitting in the sand at Kapalua Bay in Maui.

The little girl wore a lemon-print swimsuit and a floppy sun hat while sitting in front of the ocean.

“First time at the beach,” LeCroy wrote alongside the photo.

Despite living in Charleston, South Carolina, with her husband, Brett Randle, and her son, Hudson, Teddi had never visited the beach before the family’s Hawaiian vacation.

LeCroy continued documenting the trip by sharing several family moments, including a photo of herself cuddling Teddi in their hotel bed and another showing the pair dressed up for dinner.

She also captured a playful moment as Teddi pulled Chanel sunglasses off her mother’s face before trying them on herself.

On TikTok, LeCroy posted another video of herself pushing Teddi through the resort while carrying a drink.

“Mom life,” she captioned the clip.

Madison LeCroy Reflects on How Her Family Has Changed

The vacation also gave LeCroy an opportunity to look back on how much her life has changed.

She shared side-by-side photos from two trips to Hawaii taken nearly five years apart.

The first image came from June 2021, when she and Randle vacationed together several months before becoming engaged.

The second photo showed the couple returning to the exact same location with Teddi.

“How it started….” LeCroy wrote over the first photo.

“How it’s going!!!”

She added, “Same spot.”

While LeCroy and Randle looked much the same in both photos, their family had grown with the addition of their daughter.

‘Southern Charm’ Season 12 Nears the Finish Line

LeCroy’s family update comes as production on “Southern Charm” season 12 appears to be wrapping.

According to Bravo and Cocktails, Shep Rose recently revealed that filming was expected to conclude at Patricia Altschul’s birthday party.

Production on the new season began earlier this year after several cast members confirmed their return.

In April, Craig Conover appeared in one of LeCroy’s TikTok videos announcing filming had resumed.

“We are back, baby. We are (expletive) back!” Conover declared.

Around the same time, LeCroy shared an Instagram Story alongside Salley Carson, Rodrigo Reyes, and Rodrigo’s fiancé, Tyler Dugas.

Elsewhere, Conover and Austen Kroll were photographed filming, with Kroll appearing to be in a heated conversation with an unidentified brunette woman.

According to Queens of Bravo, every main cast member from season 11 is expected to return.

“🚨 BREAKING 🚨 The new season of #SouthernCharm has officially started production today and I’m hearing everybody from the previous season is returning!” the fan account wrote on X in April.

The account added, “As of now, expect a new face to join the group.”

Bravo has yet to announce a premiere date for “Southern Charm” season 12.