Tom Sandoval and Victoria Lee Robinson’s Relationship Timeline: From Their First Date to Their Split

Tom Sandoval and Victoria Lee Robinson’s relationship unfolded in the public eye from the moment romance rumors surfaced in early 2024. Over the next two years, the couple weathered headlines, defended their relationship against criticism, moved in together, and repeatedly insisted they were building a future together before ultimately calling it quits in June 2026.

Here’s a look back at the biggest moments in their relationship.

February 2024: They Confirm Their Romance

After weeks of speculation, Sandoval confirmed he was dating Robinson in February 2024.

Appearing on the “Billie and the Kid” podcast, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star described Robinson as “super awesome” and revealed the pair had only recently gone on their first official date despite knowing each other for years.

The couple also made their relationship Instagram official, sharing affectionate photos together.

Spring 2024: They Face Their First Public Headlines

As their relationship became more public, Robinson found herself at the center of headlines after reports resurfaced about her rumored past connection to Leonardo DiCaprio. Sandoval addressed the speculation with humor during an appearance on the “Vanderpump Rules After Show.”

Around the same time, fans noticed the couple briefly unfollowed each other on Instagram before quickly reconnecting, fueling breakup rumors that ultimately proved unfounded.

Summer 2024: Billie Lee Speaks Out

One of the relationship’s biggest controversies arrived when former “Vanderpump Rules” cast member Billie Lee publicly claimed Sandoval and Robinson’s relationship had become unhealthy.

Lee alleged the couple argued frequently and claimed she no longer felt comfortable around them.

Robinson pushed back on the accusations during an appearance alongside Sandoval and friend Kyle Chan, while Sandoval later defended Robinson and criticized Lee’s version of events.

Fall 2024: They Continue Planning Their Future

Despite months of public scrutiny, the couple appeared to grow even more serious.

Robinson told Us Weekly the pair had discussed living together, while Sandoval later confirmed they planned to move into a new home after selling the house he previously shared with Ariana Madix.

Their public appearances together also continued throughout the year.

December 2024: Breakup Rumors Quickly Fade

Near the end of 2024, Robinson briefly suggested on social media that Sandoval had been unfaithful before walking back her comments just hours later.

She apologized publicly, saying her own past experiences had clouded her judgment and praised Sandoval for being supportive throughout their relationship.

The couple remained together after the incident.

Late 2025: More Public Attention

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By late 2025, Sandoval and Robinson were still together but continued finding themselves in the spotlight, including after a widely discussed exchange involving “Summer House” star Lindsay Hubbard at BravoCon.

Although different accounts of what happened emerged afterward, the couple remained united publicly.

June 2026: Their Relationship Comes to an End

The relationship reached its most difficult chapter in June 2026 after Sandoval sought a restraining order involving Robinson and her father following an alleged altercation.

Days later, multiple reports confirmed the couple had ended their relationship after more than two years together.

The breakup marked the end of one of Bravo’s most closely watched post-“Scandoval” relationships, bringing to a close a romance that included public highs, repeated controversy, and ongoing media attention from the day it began.