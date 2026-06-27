‘The McBee Dynasty’ Star Cole McBee Shares Emotional Update on Steve Sr. in Prison

Cole McBee is sharing a hopeful update about his father, Steve McBee Sr., as the patriarch of “The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys” continues to serve his federal prison sentence.

During a recent interview, the Bravo star and his pregnant fiancée, Kacie Adkison, opened up about visiting Steve at the Federal Prison Camp in Yankton, South Dakota, and explained how the family is making the best of a difficult situation.

According to Cole, Steve has remained optimistic despite his circumstances.

Cole McBee Says Steve McBee Sr. Is Staying Positive

Cole told Bravo Insider that he, Kacie, and their 1-year-old daughter, Blair Collins McBee, recently traveled to South Dakota to spend Father’s Day with Steve.

“We actually went up there last weekend, as a whole family, to see him on Father’s Day, and then we go up again on Friday because he has ‘Bring Your Grandkid to Jail Day,’ I guess,” Cole said.

He explained that his brother Jesse McBee and his wife, Alli, also planned to bring their daughter, Summer Leigh McBee, for the special visitation.

“So Blair gets to go up and spend the day with my dad and Summer [too],” Cole said. “We were laughing. We’re like, ‘Man, this is so interesting. Our life.'”

Kacie said the family has tried to find lighter moments despite the circumstances.

“It adds some levity,” she said. “Like when Blair gets older, she’s gonna have some stories to tell.”

Cole added that his father has maintained the same outlook throughout the experience.

“My dad, you know, this is a tough situation, but he’s doing good. And he’s a very cup-half-full type of guy,” he said.

“He always sees the best side of every situation and tries to get through things, so he would laugh about this too.”

The reality star also shared a moment involving his young daughter during a previous prison visit.

“We pulled in last time, and Blair [said] ‘Papa. Papa’s home,'” Cole recalled. “I’m like, ‘No, this is prison. Papa will be home soon. I’m like, ‘This ain’t his home.'”

“She recognizes it now,” Kacie added.

Steve McBee Sr. Is Serving a Two-Year Federal Sentence

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Steve began serving his sentence in late 2025 after pleading guilty to one count of federal crop insurance fraud.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri, Steve admitted he engaged in fraudulent activity between 2018 and 2020 by underreporting corn and soybean production, resulting in more than $3 million in federal crop insurance benefits and premium subsidies.

He was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release.

The court also ordered him to pay $4,022,124 in restitution.

Steve is currently serving his sentence at FPC Yankton in Yankton, South Dakota, while his sons continue operating the family’s Gallatin, Missouri, farming business featured on “The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys.”

Steve McBee Sr. Thanked Fans Before Reporting to Prison

Before beginning his sentence, Steve shared an emotional message with supporters on Instagram.

“I just want to tell everybody thank you so much for all the thoughts and prayers,” he said. “The support has been overwhelming; I appreciate it so, so much.”

He also apologized to anyone whose messages he was unable to answer personally.

“I stayed up ’til three a.m. last night trying to reply to everybody because I want to give that respect, that they took the time to reach out to me,” Steve said. “If I didn’t get back with you, my sincerest apologies.”

New episodes of “The McBee Dynasty” season 3 air Monday nights on Bravo. They can be streamed the next day on Peacock.