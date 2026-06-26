Bravo Couple Mark Daughter’s 1st Birthday With Adorable Under the Sea-Themed Celebration

Kristen Doute has graced our television screens for more than a decade, first making her debut on Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” in 2013 as a server for Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR restaurant. During her eight-season run, Doute became known for delivering some of the show’s most memorable and often messy moments.

Now starring on VPR’s spinoff, “The Valley,” Doute is in a much different chapter of her life, raising her daughter, Kaia, with her fiancé, . In fact, the couple recently celebrated Kaia’s first birthday with their castmates in a sweet Under the Sea-themed celebration.

Kristen Doute & Fiancé Luke Broderick Celebrate Daughter Kaia’s 1st Birthday

Kristen Doute and her fiancé, Luke Broderick, recently celebrated their daughter, Kaia’s 1st birthday on June 11 with a sweet Under the Sea-themed outdoor celebration.

People shared photos of Kaia’s magical birthday party, which included a beautiful pastel-colored photo backdrop styled like ocean waves, featuring cutouts of sealife such as a turtle and a stingray with balloons all around and Kaia’s name in the center. Guests were seated in low tables featuring shimmery green tablecloths to mimic the ocean while they sat on cushions shaped like seashells and stars.

“Luke and I feel like we are finally out of survival mode and can truly enjoy Kaia now, celebrating all her little milestones,” Doute told the outlet. “She’s getting ready to walk, she has six teeth, she is so smart and inventive. I’m just in awe of how curious she is and how she tries to figure out every little thing,” the reality star added.

Doute revealed that her “The Valley” co-star and longtime friend, Brittany Cartwright, helped plan the party.

“Britt threw my baby shower for me, and so when I asked if she could also throw Kaia’s birthday, she said she would love nothing more,” Doute said. “It was her party planner, and from day one she was sitting with me going through my Pinterest and hand-selecting every detail.”

Kaia also had a very special cake decorated with pearl-like spheres, perfectly matching the party theme. A photo showed Broderick and Doute, who also matched the theme in a seashell dress, kissing Kaia on the head as she smashed her cake.

Speaking of Kaia being totally into her smash cake, Doute said, “She was like, ‘Let’s get down!’ That truly was my favorite part of the day, along with all my friends who brought their kids to swim and to just celebrate Kaia. It was such a sweet day.”

Several of Doute’s “The Valley” castmates were present to celebrate Kaia’s first birthday, including Nia Sanchez and Danny Booko, Jesse Lally and his girlfriend Lacy Nicole, Zack Wickham, Jasmine Goode, Melissa Marie, and former “The Valley” star Scheana Shay.

Doute Opens up About Being a First-Time Mom

Getty Kristen Doute attends the NBCU Emmy Kick-Off Luncheon at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on April 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

As fans have seen on “The Valley” season 3, Doute has been extremely candid about her journey as a mom, openly sharing her struggles with postpartum recovery and body image.

Speaking to Parents.com about her postpartum journey, Doute said, “I felt like pregnancy was a walk in the park compared to how I felt postpartum, even though I had this amazing gift. It was the internal monologue that I was not prepared for.”

She detailed feeling anxious in the early stages of parenthood, which fans could see on the show. “In the beginning, I could call it controlling, but I was just nervous, very anxious, and I wanted everything to be done the right way. I didn’t want to mess up ever,” she said.

However, Doute found a way to ease those feelings and lean into a more balanced approach, crediting Broderick, who she described as having a calmer, “live-in-neutral” style of parenting.

“But Luke’s way of doing things really works for him and Kaia. And my way of doing things with Kaia really works for Kaia and I. They don’t have to be exactly the same. She has different needs, wants, and experiences with her dad than she has with me, and that’s OK. But it took me time to let go of the reins. And when the hormones started calming down a bit, I noticed that was when the anxiety faded,” she shared.