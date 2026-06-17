Brittany Cartwright Stuns With Lighter Summer Hair Transformation in Gorgeous New Photo

On “The Valley” season 3, Brittany Cartwright gets her sparkle back after undergoing a complete “mommy makeover,” which included abdominal reconstruction, liposuction, and getting rid of the breast implants her ex, Jax Taylor, purchased for her 10 years ago.

To complete her look, Cartwright recently debuted a stunning hair transformation that may be her best yet. The Bravo star took to Instagram to share a glamorous selfie, showing off a chic blonde-brown style that perfectly complements her fresh new chapter.

Brittany Cartwright Reveals Fresh Summer Hair Makeover

Getty Brittany Cartwright attends the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Hollywood, California.

Brittany Cartwright is in her sparkle era after getting a complete “mommy makeover” last year, which was documented in season 3 of “The Valley.” Adding to that newfound boost of confidence, Cartwright recently shared that she also underwent a hair transformation, and fans are obsessed with her new look.

In an Instagram snap posted on June 16, Cartwright shared an up-close selfie showcasing her new hairstyle. The Bravo star went noticeably lighter, adding blonde highlights throughout her long brown hair for a fresh and playful summer look.

She captioned her post, “Summer Hair Sparkle,” seemingly referencing her well-known mantra of getting her “sparkle back” as she celebrates her newfound confidence following her separation from Jax Taylor. The former couple announced their separation in January 2024, with Cartwright filing for divorce that August. Their divorce is still in progress as of this writing.

Cartwright received an overwhelming amount of love for her new hair transformation, including from her “The Valley” co-stars.

“Omg lovvvvvvvveeeeeeee this hair!” Zack Wickham wrote, “😍😍😍,” Kristen Doute shared. “So pretty,” Jasmine Goode commented.

Fans also commented with positive messages like, “You a smidge blonde is fire for summer 😍” and “Slay Brittany 👏👏👏👏.”

Cartwright Opens up About Dating & Gives a Divorce Update

Cartwright held nothing back during a recent appearance on the “Housewives Nightcap” podcast, where she discussed everything from preparing for “The Valley” season 3 reunion to her current relationship status with her ex, Taylor.

When the Bravo star was asked about her dating life since her brief romance with Brandon Hanson, she revealed that she was “dating around” but, most importantly, continuing to work on herself before jumping into anything serious.

“I am like having fun dating around, but I’m not in a relationship or anything like that. I’m open to stuff, but, I, you know, Cruz is my main priority,” she said. “Getting this divorce done is just like, hopefully soon. And then maybe then more stuff will be opened up to me. I don’t really know,” she added.

Cartwright continued, “So I’m just kind of taking it easy, doing a lot of work on myself and just putting myself first. I don’t have to have a man, you know, I can take care of myself. So they’re just for fun right now.”

As for her ongoing divorce from Taylor, Cartwright shared a hopeful update.

“Yeah, hopefully it’s gonna happen within the couple months. I mean, the date has changed so many times. There’s just a lot with the house and everything else that keeps delaying it. And yeah, it’s been a struggle. It’s not been easy at all,” she said.

Cartwright also admitted that her relationship with Taylor has been “rough,” though both remain committed to being the best parents they can be for the sake of their son.