Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell Are Married!

Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell are officially husband and wife.

The singer and actress married the Cleveland Cavaliers star over the weekend, with a video of the couple’s first dance quickly making the rounds on social media after guests captured the special moment.

In the viral clip, the newlyweds are seen sharing their first dance to Musiq Soulchild’s “Love” while family and friends looked on. The romantic moment has since spread across social media, with fans celebrating the couple’s wedding.

Coco and Donovan Kept Their Romance Largely Private

Although both are public figures, Coco and Donovan have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

The pair publicly confirmed their romance in 2023 after first meeting through work commitments. Since then, they’ve made only a handful of public appearances together, choosing to keep most of their relationship private while supporting one another behind the scenes.

In July 2025, the couple announced their engagement before officially tying the knot this summer.

Throughout their relationship, Coco has been spotted cheering Donovan on at Cleveland Cavaliers games, while Donovan has supported Coco as her music career has continued to soar.

Coco Recently Opened Up About Wedding Planning

Just weeks before saying “I do,” Coco shared how emotional the wedding planning process had become. Speaking with ABC Audio, the singer admitted everything was coming together quickly.

“I don’t feel like I could get any deeper in wedding planning as everything is literally occurring very soon,” she said. “I don’t think I’m a Bridezilla yet.”

While she’s no stranger to glamorous events and red carpets, Coco explained that she wanted to remind herself the wedding was about celebrating her relationship, not performing for an audience.

“I really, really want to keep reminding myself this isn’t a performance, this isn’t a red carpet, this is not just another fancy dress,” she said. “This is your dress, one wedding, one life with this person.”

She added that she wanted to fully embrace the moment. “It’s just for me, my personal self [Courtney Jones]. It’s not for [the artist] Coco,” she explained.

It’s Been a Milestone Summer for Donovan

The wedding caps off what has already been a memorable offseason for Donovan.

According to ESPN, the four-time NBA All-Star agreed to a reported $273 million contract extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The extension reaffirmed Cleveland’s commitment to building around Donovan as the face of the franchise while pursuing an NBA championship over the coming years.

Now, the Cavaliers star is celebrating another major life milestone after exchanging vows with Coco.

Coco’s Career Continues to Rise

While Donovan prepares for another NBA season, Coco has been enjoying one of the biggest stretches of her own career.

The Grammy-winning singer has continued balancing music, acting, touring, and recording, establishing herself as one of entertainment’s fastest-rising stars. She recently released “Body So Tea,” the lead single from her upcoming album, while continuing to build her success in both music and television.

The couple has often spoken about the support they provide one another while navigating their respective careers.