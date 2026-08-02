Spider-Man: Brand New Day Swings To All-Time First-Day Box Office Record With $168 Million Debut

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” ended the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s box office doldrums with an incredible first-day cume at the box office.

Proving pre-release hype was more than social media buzz, “Brand New Day” grossed an astounding $168 million on its Friday big-screen debut. The record was previously held by the MCU’s own “Avengers: Endgame,” which opened back in 2019 to a $157 million cume. Sony currently has estimates ranging as high as $325 million for the North American weekened box office. In comparison, “Spider-Man: Homecoming” had opened to a $50.5 million figure back in 2017, with “Spider-Man: Far From Home” debuting to $39.25 million in 2019, and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” storming to a mind-boggling $121.96 million in a post-pandemic world in 2021.

Marvel’s Marketing Perfection

“Brand New Day” has so far played well into fan and critic expectations, sitting at a 90% Rotten Tomatoes “Fresh” rating, to go with a 98% Audience Score. The MCU has struggled at the box office in recent years, with none of its releases – apart from 2024’s nostalgia-fueled “Deadpool & Wolverine’s” worldwide cume of $1.388 billion – grossing anywhere near its heydey. In 2025, the series largely disappointed at the worldwide box office, raking in with “Captain America: Brave New World’s” $415.1 million, “Thunderbolts*‘” $382.4 million, and “The Fantastic Four: The First Steps‘” $521.8 million. It remains to be seen just how “Brand New Day” ultimately scores at the worldwide box office. “Spider-Man: No Way Home’s” final $1.921 billion so far seems out of reach.

“No Way Home” had the benefit Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s return for a dream team-up with Holland’s Spider-Man. On the other hand, “Brand New Day’s” success comes on the heels of a blend of Spidey’s return after a near-five-year MCU hiatus and an effective marketing run. Marvel cashed in on the hype first generated by Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” – which also featured Tom Holland and Zendaya in prominent roles – the mystery surrounding Sadie Sink’s MCU role, and the return of Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova in a cameo role. Marvel also released the official trailer for “Avengers: Doomsday” around the same time as the “Brand New Day” premiere, which also drove up fan interest for the series at large.

What The Future Holds

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“Brand New Day’s” marketing has focused not only on Peter Parker’s return, but the setups to the larger MCU lore. Tom Holland has committed to staying with the franchise. Series producer Kevin Feige has been open about paving the way for the X-Men and Miles Morales in the future. Peter Parker, and Holland, in effect, is likely to be heavily involved going forward.

“For whoever’s next, whether that is a Miles Morales or a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman or something like that, I would love to be a part of setting up the next chapter,” Holland told Empire. “Whatever that looks like, I don’t know. But if I could do what Downey did for me, then I would be so content swinging off into the sunset.”

With yet another blockbuster success for Tom Holland as the Web-slinger, it only stands to reason that Marvel and Sony continue their association with the actor for the long-term. “Brand New Day” is scheduled to be the only MCU release until December when “Avengers: Doomsday” will, in all likelihood, eclipse its record-setting numbers.