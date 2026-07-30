Tom Holland Has A ‘Really Clear Vision’ For Who Will Play The Next Spider-Man

Tom Holland revealed in a new interview that he has been involved in planning Spider-Man’s future as he transitions out of the role soon.

With the official release of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” on July 31, Holland’s not looking back at his tenure as the iconic superhero. Instead, he is looking forward to who will play the next version.

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Plans Have Been In Place For Years

Holland said on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast that it is important to him to participate in the “passing on of the baton” to the next actor. The plan for the transition has been in place since finishing “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in 2021.

“For whoever’s next, whether that is a Miles Morales or a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman or something like that, I would love to be a part of setting up the next chapter,” Holland told Empire. “Whatever that looks like, I don’t know. But if I could do what Downey did for me, then I would be so content swinging off into the sunset.”

He went on to say that being a mentor for the next actor is “the thing I want to do most in this character.”

Holland went so far as to name Owen Cooper as a possible successor. He said Cooper would be “awesome” and called him “the talk of the town right now” in an interview with Esquire UK. Cooper, 16, is best known for his debut role in the Netflix miniseries “Adolescence.”

Owen Cooper poses in the press room with the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for “Adolescence” during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 14, 2025. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

A Mark Left on the Marvel Franchise

Tom Holland has portrayed Spiderman six times across three solo appearances and three crossover appearances. “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” will be his seventh time portraying Peter Parker for the MCU.

Holland also said how fond he is of the versatility of the franchise right now. “I think what also’s been so fun over these last few years is that there’s so many different Spider-Man mediums. We have Spider-Noir that came out a few weeks ago, we have my version, we have the stuff that Sony’s been doing, we have the animated movies that Sony makes — which are just the best Spider-Man movies that have ever been made, those animated movies. The heart in those movies is out of this world,” he said.

His first solo film, “Spider-Man: Homecoming” released in 2017, was a landmark film for both Holland and the Marvel franchise. The film grossed nearly $881 million worldwide and holds a 92% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes. “Homecoming” outperformed multiple MCU introductions like “Iron Man” ($98.6 million) and “Thor” ($65.7 million). It is also the longest solo introductory film at 130 minutes long.

It is clear that the future of the franchise, even if it does not involve Holland specifically as Spiderman, is bright.