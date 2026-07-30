‘Spider-Man’ Star Jacob Batalon Quietly Marries Longtime Love

The “Spider-Man” cast has another newlywed.

Just weeks after Tom Holland and Zendaya confirmed they quietly tied the knot, Jacob Batalon has also secretly married longtime love Veronica Leahov.

According to People, the “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” star kept the milestone under wraps until fans began piecing together a series of clues throughout July. Batalon first appeared to reveal the news when he casually referred to Leahov as his “wife” during an interview alongside Holland and Zendaya.

While joking about nicknames, the actor laughed, “My wife calls me big dog.” He then quickly admitted, “She doesn’t. I wish she did.”

Their Love Story Followed a Familiar Timeline

The wedding comes about 16 months after Batalon proposed to Leahov during a romantic nighttime proposal overlooking the New York City skyline.

The actor announced their engagement in March 2025, writing, “The beginning of the rest of our lives together.” Leahov shared the news on Instagram, calling it “the purest happiness I’ve ever known” and saying she couldn’t wait to spend forever with “the love of my life.”

Interestingly, Batalon and Leahov’s relationship milestones have closely mirrored Holland and Zendaya’s. After Zendaya quietly debuted her engagement ring in early 2025, Batalon announced his engagement two months later. Earlier this year, Holland confirmed he and Zendaya had secretly married, and now Batalon and Leahov have followed suit.

Batalon has even joked about the similarities. During a March 2025 interview with Metro Entertainment, he insisted he had planned to propose before Holland. He later playfully told People that his co-stars had “copied” him.

Batalon also admitted Leahov handled nearly all of the wedding planning while he simply needed to know “when and where” to show up. The couple had discussed marrying in Italy before later shifting plans to France, though they ultimately chose to keep their wedding private.

Who Is Veronica Leahov?

Leahov has built a successful career outside of Hollywood.

According to People, she was born and raised in Moldova before moving to New York City, where she earned a master’s degree in interior design from the Fashion Institute of Technology.

She later worked at the renowned Rockwell Group before joining RH as a commercial interior designer. Leahov is also the founder of VEROH, a luxury home and bedding brand, and her work focuses on luxury residences in New York, the Hamptons and London.

While Batalon is best known for playing Ned Leeds in the “Spider-Man” franchise, Leahov has largely stayed out of the spotlight, occasionally joining him at movie premieres and red carpet events. The couple has also kept much of their relationship private despite sharing occasional glimpses of their life together on social media.

Although the newlyweds have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye, they have occasionally shared heartfelt tributes to one another online. After getting engaged, Batalon described Leahov as “the most supportive person I’ve ever met in my life,” adding that she inspires him to be a better person and work harder every day.