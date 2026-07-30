Zendaya Reflects on Growing Up Alongside Husband and ‘Best Friend’ Tom Holland

At the U.K. premiere of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” Zendaya reflected on working alongside Tom Holland and sharing their lives together. The “Dune” actress told MTV UK that she considers him a “lifelong friend.” She also said she’s grateful for the chance to have grown up with him.

“Well, Tom, obviously, [is] my best friend, but being able to do these films with him is a privilege. And I love to be able to grow together and watch him,” said Zendaya. “I mean, he’s the best.”

Zendaya and Holland are famous for their respective roles as MJ and Peter Parker in Marvel and Sony’s “Spider-Man” movies. The duo’s relationship eventually mirrored their characters’ as they became a loving couple.

Fans Praise Zendaya and Holland’s Relationship

Zendaya wasn’t the only one sharing their love. Reacting to her comments about Holland, fans took to social media to express their adoration for their relationship:

“When she talks about him, you can hear the love she has for him in her voice. If that makes sense,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“This is how u support your partner without overacting lovey dovey or needing to prove anything. 👏,” a second fan commented.

“They are so in love. Omg I love love 🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️,” a third fan posted.

“Yup zendaya,you guys are the best❤️my fav marriage 🥹,” wrote another fan.

“They always choose eachother i love them 🩵,” one person commented.

“I literally hope in 50 years from now they’re just a cute little old couple retired from the industry. Got a bunch of little kids and grandkids running around and they are just the most amazing in love couple,” another person wrote.

The Couple Fell in Love On and Off-Screen

Getty Zendaya and Tom Holland

Zendaya started working with Tom Holland on the set of the 2017 film, “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” Just as their relationship blossomed into romance, their Marvel characters started dating at the end of 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

The duo confirmed that they were dating in September 2021. The news came after months of trying to keep their relationship private, according to PEOPLE. In December 2024, Holland proposed to Zendaya. After tying the knot at a private wedding, the couple announced their marriage to the public in June 2026.

Despite growing up and working in the limelight, Holland spoke about the comfort Zendaya provides him in his hectic life. At the U.K. premiere of “Brand New Day,” Holland told Entertainment Tonight that she always brings him an “unbelievable sense of calm.”

“Even in the midst of all of this craziness and traveling the world and making these movies and sometimes being really overwhelmed, because that’s what happens when you’re a human being, no one calms me down better than she does,” he added.

Outside of the “Spider-Man” film franchise, Zendaya and Holland recently starred in Christopher Nolan’s fantasy blockbuster, “The Odyssey.” Fans will see the couple share the screen once more as Peter and MJ reunite in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” which will premiere in theaters on July 31.



