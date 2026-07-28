Tom Holland Reveals How Zendaya Makes Every Scene Better — ‘She Raises the Stakes for Everyone’

English actor Tom Holland has revealed that his wife, American actress and singer Zendaya, makes every scene she’s in better.

Holland, 30, and Zendaya, 29, are currently starring in two summer blockbusters together. In Marvel’s “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” Holland plays the eponymous superhero, while Zendaya plays his ex-girlfriend Michelle “MJ” Jones-Watson. In Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey,” Holland plays Telemachus, the prince of Ithaca, while Zendaya plays Athena, the goddess of wisdom, warfare, and handicraft.

It was at the premiere of the former where Holland explained to E! News that his wife’s presence in any given scene elevates everyone around her.

Tom Holland Explained the Greatest Gifts the MCU Has Given Him

Getty Tom Holland and Zendaya.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” star Tom Holland spoke to E! News’ correspondent Will Marfuggi on the movie’s red carpet in Los Angeles, California, on Monday, July 27.

He began his chat with the publication by explaining the greatest gifts the Marvel Cinematic Universe has given him in his ten years playing Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, in the franchise.

Marfuggi asked, “Man, it’s crazy to think that you’ve been doing this since you were a literal teenager. What has been the greatest gift that this franchise has given you?”

Holland replied by saying, “I mean, beyond the experiences, the connections with people, my relationships, the opportunities it’s presented in my career, the ability to collaborate with some of the best artists around the world, and to tell stories that really mean something on the biggest state possible is such a gift.”

It was a brilliant answer and allowed Mafuggi to move on to the topic of Zendaya, at which point Holland spoke incredibly highly of his wife.

Holland Says He’s ‘Very Lucky’ to Share the Screen With Zendaya

Getty Tom Holland and Zendaya.

Will Marfuggi continued his conversation with Tom Holland by saying, “Yeah, and I mean you picked up somebody obviously very close to you. What is it like to do scenes with Zendaya? Like, how do you guys raise each other’s game?”

Holland responded by saying, “I think the truth is that she raises the game. I think I’ve seen a lot of people say that about her. She’s the type of actress where every scene is better when she’s in it. She raises the stakes for everyone. She’s truthful in every decision she makes as an actress, and any time that I get to share the screen with her I’m very lucky.”

Former Disney Channel star and “Dancing with the Stars” runner-up Zendaya is a two-time Primetime Emmy Award winner and a Golden Globe Award winner.

Like Holland, she’s very busy, and has three more movies confirmed in her imminent future. They are this year’s sci-fi sequel “Dune: Part Three,” next year’s animated sequel “Shrek 5,” and the biographical movie “Be My Baby,” which doesn’t yet have a confirmed release date.

In the latter, Zendaya will play the lead role of Ronnie Spector, the lead singer of the Ronettes. Perhaps, given her undeniable talent, it might be the performance that finally lands the star her first Academy Award.

Zendaya’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.