Watch Savannah Guthrie Urge Mother Nancy’s Kidnappers ‘Do The Right Thing’

Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, has been missing since January 31, 2026, with the “Today” show co-host constantly seeking answers to questions. In her latest plea, Savannah is urging her mother’s kidnappers to “do the right thing,” adding, “Help us find – tell us where to look for her.”

According to investigators, they believe Nancy, 84, was taken against her will from her Tucson, Arizona, home. However, they have yet to share a possible motive for the crime, or arrested a suspect. They also say that a ransom note was sent after she was abducted, claiming she has died.

The first ransom note demanded millions in Bitcoin for Nancy’s release. Meanwhile, the second stated that she had died. Moreover, one of the two ransom notes is believed to be credible, according to unnamed sources.

Why Has Savannah Guthrie’s Mother, Nancy, Not Been Found?

Getty Nancy Guthrie (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The trail recently went cold in the case of Nancy Guthrie, with Savannah releasing a new video on Monday, addressing the possible kidnappers

“It has been months since our mom was taken from us,” Guthrie says in the clip, adding: “Our family is in agony. We are in a nightmare that will not end. Nothing about our situation has changed. We have done our part, and we will never stop looking for her. We will always ache for her and feel that hole in our hearts.”

“Help us bring this situation to an end. For all of us, no matter where we’ve been and what we’ve done, I believe there is always a way home. Please make the right choice,” Savannah Guthrie added.

Guthrie Investigation ‘Remains Active & Ongoing’

According to the BBC, US news outlets have reported that law enforcement had made a request to hold back any details of the ransom notes while their investigations continue. Meanwhile, the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s department have both spent months investigating Nancy Guthrie’s mysterious abduction from her Tucson home.

In the meantime, Nancy, who needs daily medication, disappeared some time after relatives dropped her at home in January, now almost six months ago. The following morning, she was a no-show at a friend’s house where she was to watch a virtual Sunday church service.

Images were released earlier this year of a masked and armed suspect, who covered the front door camera at Nancy’s home prior to her disappearance.

Back in April, Savannah returned to her work on the “Today” show, and at that time, fans gathered outside the studios in New York City, bearing signs welcoming the co-host back. At that time, she thanked fans, saying, “I’m really feeling the love.”

Social Media Users React to Savannah’s Latest Video

One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote of the latest video, writing, “Heartbreaking video. Praying her mother is found safe and that the family gets answers on where to look. 84 years old and missing this long is every family’s worst nightmare.”

Another social media user commented, writing, “an 84 year old woman being used like this is just evil. if they have even a scrap of conscience, tell the family where to look and stop making them beg on camera.”

An Instagram user commented on the video, writing, “Someone knows something!! Speak up and help this family!!!”