Savannah Guthrie ‘Dismayed’ By ‘Today’ Return Speculation as New Details Emerge in Mom’s Case

Savannah Guthrie returned to NBC’s “Today” after a two-month absence following the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, but a new report reveals that questions about whether she would ever return caught the longtime anchor by surprise.

According to a feature by Irin Carmon for New York Magazine’s Vulture, Guthrie was focused on her family rather than her career after her 84-year-old mother disappeared from her Tucson, Arizona, home on February 1. Police believe Nancy Guthrie was abducted, and the investigation remains active.

Savannah Guthrie Was Reportedly ‘Dismayed’ by Questions About Her NBC Future

Carmon reported that a February Status newsletter said “a majority of TV veterans expressed doubts” that Guthrie would return to “Today.”

According to Vulture, Guthrie was “surprised and dismayed” by the speculation.

“As the case dragged on without resolution, the question became harder to avoid,” Carmon wrote. “According to the source close to her, [Savannah] worried about her ability to hold it together on air and whether the dark cloud around the story could somehow harm the show.”

Despite those concerns, Guthrie returned to “Today” 64 days after her mother’s disappearance.

During her first appearance back on the broadcast, she thanked viewers for their prayers and letters, wore yellow in honor of her mother, and simply said it was “good to be home” before moving into the day’s news.

Guthrie intentionally chose not to make her return centered on the ongoing investigation.

A senior staffer told Carmon that it was “Savannah’s idea” for the team to “all say as little as possible about her absence.”

Another source close to the show explained the reasoning behind that decision.

“Most viewers were not tuning in to have a séance about her missing mom,” the source said.

Craig Melvin and Hoda Kotb Supported Savannah Guthrie’s Return

Guthrie’s co-host, Craig Melvin, welcomed her back by patting her hand and telling her it was “good to have [her] back home.”

The broadcast then continued with its regular format. Guthrie became emotional only after the hosts acknowledged viewers gathered outside the studio and the support she had received.

During Guthrie’s absence, former “Today” co-host Hoda Kotb temporarily returned to the anchor desk to help fill in. Kotb, who retired from NBC News the previous year, also conducted Guthrie’s first television interview following her mother’s disappearance.

The Vulture feature portrays Guthrie as determined to separate her personal tragedy from her professional responsibilities as she resumed hosting duties.

Sheriff Casts Doubt on Latest Note in Nancy Guthrie Investigation

The investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance continues, and authorities recently addressed another development in the case.

On June 26, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos appeared on “The Buckmaster Show” and discussed an anonymous message recently received by TMZ.

“I think the FBI has done a number of arrests for false or fake ransom notes,” Nanos said. “It’s a shame that that happens, but I think we’re looking at another one of those today with what’s been reported. But we’ll let the FBI do their work.”

He added, “People have great interest [in the case], and that’s good because it helps us, but then it really gets abused [with] people who call in fake ransom notes.”

TMZ reported receiving a message from an anonymous sender claiming to possess a video showing Nancy Guthrie with what the writer described as the “main guy.” The note also alleged there were two kidnappers involved.

The outlet published part of the message, which stated: “I have a phone stashed in a secure location guaranteeing both the information it stores and the safety of the phone…What it contains is my definition of delivering them on a silver platter, a short video of the main guy with nancy the day that was probably her last, pictures of both involved, names and addresses and age.”

Authorities have not confirmed the authenticity of any of the anonymous messages, and the FBI continues to assist local investigators with DNA testing and other aspects of the ongoing case.