Elliot Page Shows Off Ripped Physique After Sharing Update on His Boxing Journey

Elliot Page is showing the results of years of dedication in the boxing gym.

The “Odyssey” star took to Instagram on Monday, June 29 to share a series of photos and videos highlighting his fitness journey, including a shirtless snapshot that revealed his sculpted six-pack alongside his boxing coach, Nolan Hanson.

Page Looks Amazing in the New Post

The post also featured clips of Page sparring in the ring, working through combinations of jabs, hooks and uppercuts during a training session.

While fans quickly noticed the actor’s toned physique, Page used the post to spotlight the coach who has helped shape his boxing skills over the years.

“He’s a brilliant teacher,” Page wrote of Hanson. “Not just in the way he breaks down complex movements, but also in his strategic understanding of boxing and his thoughtful approach to the psychological side of the sport.”

The actor went on to explain that boxing has become much more than just another workout.

“Training with Nolan has become an essential part of my life,” he continued. “If you’re in NYC and looking, I can’t recommend him highly enough. Just be warned, you may end up getting as hooked as I am.”

Fans Can’t Get Enough of Hid Impressive Abs

Fans flooded the comments section with praise for both Page’s transformation and his commitment to fitness.

“Dude! Yesssssss,” one person wrote.

Another joked, “You could wash laundry on those abs! Keep it up! Amazing!!!! Way to get us all motivated to get off our butts lol.”

Others were equally impressed.

“BRUHHHHH ABSOLUTELY MARVELOUS 6 PACK WHAT THE HELL,” one fan commented.

“Ripped. Torn. Shredded!!! LFG! You look amazing dude!” another added.

One follower even admitted Page’s post inspired them to return to the gym, writing, “I gotta unfreeze my gym account. EP, you are RIPPED.”

Although the photos may have surprised some fans, Page has spoken openly about his love of boxing for several years.

Page Has Bern Training for Years

In a 2023 interview with GQ, the actor revealed that he even packs technology that allows him to continue training while traveling for work.

“I like to bring my Quest VR, because that’s how I work out,” he explained. “I bring that with me so then when I’m in a hotel, I can do it pretty much anywhere as long as there’s WiFi.”

Using virtual reality to train has become one of his favorite ways to stay active when he isn’t able to work with his coach in person.

Describing the experience, Page said the workouts hardly feel like exercise.

“It’s so fun,” he shared. “Because it’s almost like a game, you kind of disappear into it. It’s good for stress, it’s good for all kinds of things. I’m telling you, it’s a game changer. I can’t stress it enough.”

He added that the immersive workouts have become something he regularly recommends to others.

“I’ve gotten so many people hooked on this,” he said. “I don’t know what I was doing before without it.”

For Page, boxing has evolved beyond simply staying in shape. Between his regular training sessions with Hanson and finding creative ways to keep up his workouts while on the road, the actor has made fitness a consistent part of his routine.