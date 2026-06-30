Johnny Depp’s ‘Rarely-Seen’ Son, 24, Spotted In Surprising Role While Filming New Movie

Fans are well aware of what Johnny Depp‘s daughter, Lily-Rose Depp (27), has been up to in recent years thanks to her roles on “The Idol” (2023) and in “Nosferatu” (2024). However, they might not realize that Johnny’s son, Jack Depp (24), is also in show business.

Jack, whom Johnny shares with ex-partner Vanessa Paradis, has tackled a few minor acting roles in the past — including popping up as a baby in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (2005) — but has now stepped into the role of a director. In fact, Johnny’s “rarely-seen son,” per Parade, was just spotted in Paris working on his new movie.

Jack Was ‘In His Element on Set’

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“Jack kept it casual for the June 25 outing in a gray tee half-tucked into blue cutoff shorts that he wore with a chunky belt, sneakers and dark socks while in his element on set,” E! News reported on Monday, June 29.

“He also had on a headset as a pair of dark sunglasses hung from his collar,” E! added. Beyond that, “[a] tattoo of a pig could be seen on his forearm at one point as he chatted with his collaborators.”

While this is Jack’s first full-length movie, E! notes that he “has previously directed three short films with his creative partner Dexter Demme, the most recent of which was ‘Tug of War,’ which stars Gina Gershon and premiered at the Beverly Hills Film Festival.”

Jack and Dexter mentioned their new project during a joint interview with Director’s Notes in July 2025, saying, “Since this is our third short film, currently we are writing our first feature, and hope to start prep/shooting in the near future.”

Getty Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis

Along with Johnny and Lily-Rose, Vanessa also happens to be an actor. However, while Jack had a couple of little appearances in movies when he was younger, he doesn’t seem to be interested in pursuing a career as an onscreen performer.

“My boy Jack … draws really super well. He also plays music very well. He’s got a good feel for that,” Johnny told The Philippine Daily Inquirer in 2014. “Aside from school plays and things, he hasn’t shown any desire to become an actor. Whew!”

Indeed, according to People, “[u]nlike Lily-Rose, Jack has stayed out of the spotlight and is rarely photographed.” That’s surely one of the reasons why working as a director could be an ideal gig for someone who doesn’t seem to be interested in the kind of fame his father has earned.

Despite not wanting to follow in his family’s acting footsteps, People pointed out that “Jack is quite close with his older sister.” Lily-Rose gave her social media followers a glimpse at their bond when she took to Instagram on April 9, 2020, to celebrate her beloved brother’s birthday.

Along with photobooth pics of the pair when they were little, Lily-Rose also included a more recent shot of her sibling. She added a sweet caption, writing, “My little baby Jackie is 18🥺My baby bro my heart and soul happy birthday I love you SO MUCH!”