Ben Affleck Bonds With Fin, 17, Days After Teen’s Concert Trip With Ex-Wife Jennifer Lopez – Photos

Ben Affleck enjoyed a weekend outing with his middle child, Fin, days after the teen’s concert trip with former “American Idol” judge Jennifer Lopez.

The “Argo” star, 53, stepped out with his teenage kid on Saturday, grabbing a bite at Farmshop in Santa Monica.

In the photos shared by the Daily Mail, Affleck can be seen walking alongside Fin as they head out of the Brentwood Country Mart after having a meal together.

For their latest outing, the “Daredevil” star kept it casual with a striped button-down shirt paired with baggy jeans and white sneakers. He completed the look with dark sunglasses.

Fin, on the other hand, opted for a laid-back look in a fitted blue tank top layered under a dark brown zip-up hoodie. The teen paired it with knee-length denim shorts, unmatched ankle socks, and white sneakers.

Ben Affleck’s Child, Fin, Maintains Close Bond With Jennifer Lopez & Kids

Getty Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, and Oskar

Ben and Fin Affleck’s latest outing comes days after the teen joined Jennifer Lopez and Oskar at Ariana Grande’s concert.

Last week, the former “American Idol” judge, 56, and Oskar, 18, enjoyed Grande’s “Eternal Sunshine Tour” stop in Los Angeles alongside Fin.

Photos and videos online showed the trio having a blast at the event, dancing and singing along to Grande’s hits.

Despite Affleck and Lopez’s separation in 2025, they managed to maintain a close relationship with each other’s children.

In 2024, Us Weekly reported that the former couple had always known they would remain part of each other’s lives even after their divorce “because of the kids.”

“There’s still a lot of love between them,” the source told the outlet. “When they’re together as a family and see the kids together, it reminds them of how good they are as a team and what’s important.”

Ben Affleck Remains a Father Figure to Jennifer Lopez’s Kids

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Ben Affleck has always been vocal about his admiration for Jennifer Lopez and her close bond with his kids.

“For the record, Jennifer Lopez is spectacular, great to my kids, great ongoing relationship with them,” the actor told Entertainment Tonight in 2025. “I love her kids. They’re wonderful. She’s [an] enormously important, tremendous person of a lot of integrity who I adore and am grateful to.”

Affleck continued, “Those relationships that you could have with children like that, it’s the joy of my life. Those kids are amazing, and I’m glad that this is a movie they want to come to.”

In May 2023, Lopez gushed about Affleck and his role as a father figure to her twins.

“Well, he’s a wonderful, wonderful father,” Lopez told Hoda Kotb on “TODAY.” “And a father figure to [Max and Emme] as well, because he has his own three beautiful children, and then there’s us.”

The singer continued, “He’s fantastic. He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means. And they love him. They love him. And they appreciate him, and so do I.”

Lopez and Affleck first became a couple in 2002 before splitting in 2004. They reunited in 2021 and married the following year. Lopez filed for divorce in 2024.