Jennifer Lopez All Smiles During Night Out With Oskar & Ben Affleck’s Child Fin — Photos

Jennifer Lopez enjoyed a fun-filled night at a concert with her child, Oskar, and Ben Affleck’s child with Jennifer Garner, Fin Affleck.

The former “American Idol” judge, 56, attended Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine Tour stop in Los Angeles on Saturday alongside the teens.

Photos shared by the Daily Mail showed Lopez looking relaxed and in good spirits during the concert.

Another shot showed Oskar and Fin looking giddy as they shared a laugh at the star-studded event.

Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Ariana Grande’s Concert With Oskar & Fin

For the outing, Lopez wore a monochrome cream outfit with a long-sleeved crop top and long, high-waisted shorts. She completed the look with open-toe heels, oversized sunglasses, and a dark brown handbag.

As for the teens, they kept their concert style casual and comfortable. Fin sported a cream knit top with denim cargo shorts, sneakers, and a brown crossbody bag. Meanwhile, Oskar opted for a black mesh jersey-style top with baggy jeans and brown shoes.

Lopez’s latest sighting with Affleck’s child comes weeks after the actor’s son, Samuel Affleck, joined the family to celebrate Oskar’s graduation.

Previously, Lopez’s child officially used the moniker Oskar in a university program announcement. Similarly, Affleck’s child embraced the name Fin after changing it from Seraphina. Fin went public about his new name at a memorial service for his maternal grandfather, William Jack Garner, in March 2024.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Blended Family Remains Intact

Getty Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, and Oskar

Despite their separation, Lopez and Affleck have continued to maintain the close-knit bond they built as a blended family.

In 2024, Us Weekly reported that the former couple knew they would continue to be in each other’s lives post-divorce “because of the kids.”

“There’s still a lot of love between them,” the source told the outlet. “When they’re together as a family and see the kids together, it reminds them of how good they are as a team and what’s important.”

In April 2025, Affleck gushed about Lopez and her close bond with both their children.

“For the record, Jennifer Lopez is spectacular, great to my kids, great ongoing relationship with them,” the actor told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I love her kids. They’re wonderful. She’s [an] enormously important, tremendous person of a lot of integrity who I adore and am grateful to.”

Affleck continued, “Those relationships that you could have with children like that, it’s the joy of my life. Those kids are amazing, and I’m glad that this is a movie they want to come to.”

Lopez shares twins Oskar and Max with Marc Anthony. Meanwhile, Affleck shares Violet, Fin, and Samuel with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer Lopez Reflects on Divorce From Ben Affleck

Getty Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

During a recent appearance on the “SmartLess” podcast, Lopez reflected on the effects of her highly publicized breakup with the “Argo” star.

“There comes a point where it’s all so puzzling and wrong. Where you have to sit there. After my last divorce, I just sat there,” Lopez told hosts Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes. “I canceled my tour, and I sat there, and I was like, ‘You need [expletive] figure yourself out.'”

The “Office Romance” star also acknowledged that she shared responsibility for the breakdown of their marriage.

“[I asked], ‘What is going on with you?’ Forget about everybody else. There’s nobody to blame here except yourself, in a certain way,” Lopez added. “Not that people don’t behave in a way that’s not great. But, ‘What are you doing? What do you have going on?’ That was a turning point for me. That was a couple of years ago now.”