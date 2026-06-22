Rock Band Pays Loving Tribute to a Fan After Heartbreaking Concert Tragedy

Rock band Goose is grieving alongside their fans after a devastating loss. One day after a concertgoer died at the band’s Madison Square Garden show, the rock group paused for a moment of silence during their Central Park performance on Sunday, June 21, and urged anyone struggling to reach out.

Peter Anspach Tells the Crowd ‘Life Is So Fragile’ During Central Park Show

“In moments like this, you realize life is so fragile, we’re so lucky to have an incredible community here around us,” band member Peter Anspach told the crowd at the SummerStage show in New York City, as quoted by Billboard.

“Everybody, if you’re struggling with something, please don’t be afraid to reach out to somebody in your life or send us a message.”

Anspach, 33, continued, “We got to help each other out. That’s why we’re here. People are meant to talk and be with people, so thank you everybody for coming tonight, and we really appreciate you guys so much. We love you.”

The band, which also includes Rick Mitarotonda, Trevor Weeks and Cotter Ellis, dedicated the moment of silence to the fan and offered their condolences to his loved ones.

What Happened at Madison Square Garden

NBC News reported that according to the New York Police Department, a 51-year-old man died at the band’s MSG show on Saturday, June 20, after falling from an elevated spot inside the arena just before 10 p.m.

Officers who responded to a 911 call found him unconscious and unresponsive, with injuries pointing to a fall. He had been sitting in Section 300, police said.

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He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital and pronounced dead. Authorities said foul play is not suspected, though the investigation remains open, as per the NBC report.

Madison Square Garden responded to the loss in a statement. “While we await the police report on the tragedy at last night’s Goose concert, we are deeply saddened by the loss of a fan’s life at Madison Square Garden,” the venue said, as per the statement obtained by Fox News. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the concertgoer.”

Goose Considered Canceling Their Central Park Show Before Choosing to Unite Fans

The band shared their own statement on Instagram on Sunday. “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn of the tragic event that occurred at tonight’s show,” they wrote.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to everyone affected. Thank you to the emergency personnel and venue staff who stepped in with care and support.”

In a separate post, Goose told fans they had considered calling off the Central Park show but ultimately decided that bringing their community together was the right thing to do. All proceeds from the performance went to the Western Sun Foundation’s fan support fund.

The group also said they were making space for their fans to grieve in the days ahead.

“We are all reeling following the events that occurred at last night’s show. Getting off stage to learn that news was devastating for us and our crew, and we cannot imagine how some of you left the show feeling last night,” they wrote.

“This week we are working to host community gatherings with licensed therapists and grief counselors present, offering support with guided breathwork, space to share, and smaller breakout circles.”