Music Industry Icon Clive Davis Passes Away at 94 — He Will Be Missed

Legendary music executive Clive Davis, who played a pivotal role in the careers of many artists, including Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, and Barry Manilow, has passed away at the age of 94 at his home in Manhattan.

This comes after Davis was recently hospitalized due to an upper respiratory infection.

Davis’ career spanned six decades, worked with artists such as Billy Joel, The Grateful Dead, Alicia Keys, Simon & Garfunkel, Jennifer Hudson, Pink Floyd, Earth Wind & Fire, Aerosmith, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Kenny G, Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson and Patti Smith. Throughout his career, he won five Grammy Awards, including winning the Recording Academy’s Trustees Award in 2000.

Tributes Pour In For Clive Davis

“Clive Davis helped shape generations of artists and left an unforgettable mark on music history. His legacy will live on through the countless careers he helped launch,” one person commented.

“A true giant of music has left us. Clive Davis didn’t just produce records, he shaped voices, careers, and entire eras of sound. From Whitney Houston to Aretha Franklin, his influence is woven into the history of modern music. Rest in peace, and thank you for the legacy that will never fade,” another person expressed.

“The man had a literal hand in shaping half of modern music’s biggest careers. that’s a legacy most people can’t touch. rest well,” a fan shared.

“live Davis didn’t just discover stars—he helped define entire eras of music. A remarkable legacy that will endure for generations. Rest in peace,” another fan wrote.

“The man who gave us Whitney Houston, Carlos Santana, and countless others has passed at 94. Clive Davis was more than a mogul; he was the ear of the century. A massive loss for the arts,” one fan posted.

Clive Davis’ Career

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In 1967, Davis was named president of CBS Records, and in that role he attended a festival where he saw Janis Joplin perform. He signed her shortly after, as well as signing Carlos Santana’s band in 1968, as well as Bruce Springsteen, Aerosmith, and Billy Joel.

“I felt my spine tingle and my arms vibrate,” he said of Joplin in the 2017 documentary. “I realized this was going to be the future. I could feel it in my bones.”

In 1973, he was fired from CBS and went on to take over Arista Records, which is where he signed Patti Smith, the Kinks, and the Grateful Dead. There, he also worked closely with Aretha Franklin and Dionne Warwick. And then, in 1983, he signed Whitney Houston.

Davis decided to leave Arista Records in 2000 and started a new label, J Records, where he signed stars including Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson, and Kelly Clarkson.

Along with his Grammy awards, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 as a non-performer. Davis is also known for his legendary Grammy Awards parties, which he began hosting in 1976. At his most recent party in January, the music mogul was introduced in a video message by former President Barack Obama, who said, “Most people don’t realize how much the music they love was shaped by one man.”