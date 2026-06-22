Where Every ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff, Prequel and Movie Stands After Major HBO Updates

The world of Westeros continues to expand.

While “Game of Thrones” ended in 2019, HBO has spent the years since developing new stories based on George R.R. Martin’s fantasy universe. With “House of the Dragon” now in season 3 and “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” completing its first season, fans are already looking ahead to what comes next.

A recent profile of Martin by The Hollywood Reporter offered fresh insight into several projects currently in development.

“Apart from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and House of the Dragon, there are other Game of Thrones spinoff projects in development,” Martin said in a Spanish outlet, Los Siete Reinos, in November 2025. “The majority are prequels, and there are several in development – maybe five or six shows. And I’m not developing them alone, I’m working on them with other people. And yes, there’s a sequel or two [in the works].”

‘House of the Dragon’ Has an Ending in Sight

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“House of the Dragon” remains HBO’s biggest Westeros series.

Set nearly 200 years before “Game of Thrones,” the show follows the Dance of the Dragons, the brutal Targaryen civil war between supporters of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Aegon II.

Season 3 premiered on June 21, 2026, and HBO has already confirmed that season 4 will serve as the show’s final chapter.

All currently released seasons are streaming on Max.

‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Already Has Season 2

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The future looks bright for “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.”

HBO renewed the series for a second season shortly after its successful debut. Showrunner Ira Parker recently told The Hollywood Reporter that work is already underway.

“We’re having a lot of fun [on] season two,” Parker said.

He also confirmed that the second season will consist of six episodes and may be even smaller in scale than the first.

Given the show’s relatively streamlined production schedule, season 2 could arrive before some of HBO’s other Westeros projects.

The Jon Snow Sequel May Have Evolved

@metroentertainment No further questions your honour 🤣 In an interview with @Variety Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington was asked if he would voice his iconic character Jon Snow in an audiobook. To which Kit simply put it, “No, god no. I don’t wanna go anywhere near it. I spent 10 years doing that. Thanks, I’m alright.” #gameofthrones #kitharington #jonsnow #emiliaclarke #daenerys ♬ Originalton – ✧Lara✧

One of the most talked-about projects remains the proposed sequel series following the events of “Game of Thrones.”

Actor Kit Harington originally developed a concept centered on Jon Snow’s life beyond the Wall after the series finale. However, HBO ultimately shelved the project.

That may not be the end of the story.

Reports surfaced in early 2026 linking “Drops of God” creator Quoc Dang Tran to a new sequel project that would reportedly focus on Arya Stark’s adventures in Essos.

Whether Jon Snow would appear remains unknown.

When asked in late 2025 if he would even voice Jon Snow for an audiobook, Harington appeared reluctant to revisit the character.

“No, god no. I don’t wanna go anywhere near it,” he said. “I spent 10 years doing that. Thanks, I’m alright.”

Animated Westeros Projects Continue Moving Forward

Animation is becoming a larger part of HBO’s plans.

One of the most anticipated projects is “Nine Voyages,” based on the legendary adventures of Corlys Velaryon.

Martin revealed in 2024 that the project shifted from live action to animation because a traditional series would have been too expensive to produce.

Reports have also linked acclaimed animator Genndy Tartakovsky to the project.

Meanwhile, another animated series titled “The Golden Empire” remains in development. Set in the mysterious eastern kingdom of Yi Ti, the project would explore one of the least-seen locations in Martin’s world.

‘Ten Thousand Ships’ and ‘Aegon’s Conquest’ Remain Active

Two other major projects continue to move through development.

“Ten Thousand Ships” follows Princess Nymeria’s legendary migration from Essos to Dorne roughly 1,000 years before the events of “Game of Thrones.”

After appearing stalled, the project gained momentum when Martin revealed that Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Eboni Booth had written a new pilot, via Deadline.

“We’re all very excited about this one,” Martin said, before joking, “though we’re still trying to figure out how we’re going to pay for ten thousand ships, three hundred dragons, and those giant turtles.”

Another highly anticipated project is “Aegon’s Conquest.”

According to HBO and Warner Bros. are exploring the possibility of telling the story as either a television series or a feature film. The project would chronicle Aegon Targaryen’s conquest of Westeros alongside his sisters Visenya and Rhaenys and their dragons.