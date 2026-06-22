Michael J. Fox Pays Tribute to His Wife, Tracy Pollan, on Her 66th Birthday

Iconic Canadian-American actor and activist Michael J. Fox has paid tribute to his beautiful wife on her 66th birthday.

Fox, 65, has been married to actress Tracy Pollan for 38 years, since 1988. The couple met when Pollan played the role of his girlfriend, Ellen, on the NBC sitcom “Family Ties.”

While Fox is known best for his roles in classic movies like the “Back to the Future” trilogy, “Teen Wolf,” “The Secret of My Success,” “Doc Hollywood,” “The Frighteners,” and the “Stuart Little” franchise, Pollan has had an impressive career of her own.

The actress — who was born in Long Island, New York on June 22, 1960 — has appeared in a handful of movies, but most of her career has been spent on the small screen. As well as the aforementioned “Family Ties,” shows she has appeared in include “Spin City” (also alongside her husband), “The Kennedys of Massachusetts,” “Medium,” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

Her husband took to social media to acknowledge her big day on Monday, June 22.

Michael J. Fox Wishes Tracy Pollan ‘The Beautiful Birthday You Deserve’

Michael J. Fox shared his birthday message for his wife, Tracy Pollan, with his 2.6 million followers on his Instagram account.

The post included a carousel of three photographs. The first picture shows Pollan enjoying herself with a drink at a bar. In the second picture, she’s posing in front of a Christmas tree. The final picture is of Pollan and Fox cosying up to each other on a wooden bench by the sea.

Fox captioned his post, “Wow!! Tracy, have the beautiful birthday you deserve. Love you xoxo ❤️.”

The Marty McFly actor’s followers flocked to the post’s comments section to send their own heartfelt birthday wishes to Pollan.

Fox’s Followers Wish Pollan ‘The Happiest of Birthdays’

Getty Tracy Pollan and Michael J. Fox.

The comments section of Michael J. Fox’s birthday post for Tracy Pollan is teeming with lovely well-wishes for her. They include comments from some famous faces.

Pollan herself responded, “Love you!!”

Actress Olivia Munn commented, “Happiest Birthday to the woman who just keeps looking better and better and better 😍🥳.”

Mike Wolfe of “American Pickers” fame wrote, “Happiest of Birthdays ❤️❤️.”

One of Fox’s followers wrote, “Happy birthday to your beautiful wife!! You hit the jackpot with this life partner. What a gift! 😍”

Another Instagram user said, “I feel proud to share a birthday with your wife! I love you Mike!”

Someone else commented, “Happy Birthday @tracy.pollan! You and your husband and a family are a TREASURE!”

Meanwhile, one cheeky person humorously asked, “Mcfly, what happened with Jennifer?”

Finally, a particularly complimentary follower said, “Happy birthday, Tracy! The two of you have been lighting up each other and it’s contagious. I’m not usually this sentimental, but — yeah, it’s the real real in you. We’ve adored your kindness and advocacy. ✨”

We’d like to wish the beautiful Tracy Pollan the happiest of 66th birthdays. We hope she has the most wonderful day celebrating with her husband, Michael J. Fox, and their nearest and dearest.

Both Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.