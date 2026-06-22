‘Toy Story 5’ Star Tom Hanks Dishes on the Possibility of a Sixth Film

A-lister Tom Hanks has been voicing Woody in the “Toy Story” franchise since 1995. This summer, the fifth film hit theaters. While fans enjoy seeing the successful film series continue, many have mixed feelings about the possibility of a sixth installment.

As the hype surrounding “Toy Story 5” circulates online, Tom Hanks is sharing his honest thoughts regarding the idea of “Toy Story 6.”

Tom Hanks Feels Open to ‘Toy Story 6’ on a Few Specific Conditions

Getty Tom Hanks and Tim Allen attend SiriusXM’s Front Row with the cast of “Toy Story 5” at SiriusXM Studios on June 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Disney’s “Toy Story” was a smashing hit when it premiered in 1995. “Toy Story 2” followed in 1999, with the third installment in 2010 and the fourth in 2019. This year marks the series’ fifth film. There’s plenty of excitement in store for fans, including a new Taylor Swift song on the soundtrack.

Tom Hanks isn’t completely ruling out the idea of “Toy Story 6.” However, he emphasizes that the story needs to be transformative and add to the conversation.

“If you’re gonna do another ‘Toy Story,’ it better be worthwhile,” the 69-year-old told Entertainment Weekly. “It better be great. You better be examining some theme that is not just dragging it out because people like the title. I mean, it is a huge corporate business without a doubt, I’m not gonna discount that. But unless it’s good, new, fresh, there’s no reason to do it at all.”

“Toy Story 5” explores the trend of digital entertainment replacing traditional toys. As artificial intelligence rises, Tom Hanks acknowledges the franchise could potentially continue without him.

“Time is undefeated,” Hanks told the outlet. “The question would be whether or not we could cobble together some version of me. Every word we have ever recorded in time in ‘Toy Story’ is on digital media somewhere, so they could put together anything they would want.”

The Disney Stars Explore Their Characters’ Evolution Over Three Decades

While speaking to D23, Tom Hanks and Tim Allen discussed how their iconic characters have evolved over the past 30 years.

“The battle against tech—Lilypad, bless her,” Tom Hanks shared. “The difference between being engaged in tech or playing with toys is as different as, I don’t know, apples and doorknobs. There’s no comparison.”

However, Tim Allen admitted that his character’s struggles felt more internal.

“I was stuck on emotional things. I needed that hug; you know, I really had emotional separation from my best friend in ‘Toy Story 4,'” Allen said of Buzz Lightyear. “I kept saying, is there a moment where I admit [that we’re back together?] … He shows up in the windowsill and I don’t go, ‘Hey, it’s Woody!’ Instead, they have this clever way where I act like he’s new again. It was just a quick little hug, and that was really what I wanted.”

“We’re very much aware of time having passed but adding to the experience of seeing each other. We pick up right where we left off. Good friends do that,” Tom Hanks added.

“Toy Story 5” is now in theaters.