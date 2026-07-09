Toms Hanks Celebrates His Milestone Birthday, Tributes Pour In

A-lister Tom Hanks is happily celebrating his 70th birthday today.

The “Forrest Gump” star was born on July 9, 1956, in a suburb of San Francisco. In the late ’70s, Hanks moved to New York and gained bigger roles throughout the early ’80s. As of 2026, he’s one of the biggest names in Hollywood.

As the Hanks family celebrates the star’s 70th birthday, plenty of fans and colleagues expressed kind wishes.

Tom Hanks Receives Plenty of Love on His 70th Birthday

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson married in 1988 and have been happily in love ever since. Wilson couldn’t let her husband’s milestone birthday pass by without a sweet tribute.

“Happy Birthday, love of my life! I love you so much!!! 🎂💕💐☀️🌺🎂💕💐🌺☀️” Rita Wilson shared on Instagram in honor of her husband’s special day. She attached a photo of Tom Hanks posing with his hands on his hips, looking dapper in a loose denim shirt with an olive green bandana around his neck.

Plenty of other big names in the entertainment industry left kind birthday wishes in the comments, including Mariska Hargitay, Julianne Hough, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

“God was in a really good mood the day he made you ❤️” a fan added in the comments.

“Wishing the man who has given us so many legends in character (and I have no doubt the nicest man ever), the most happiest of birthdays! May you enjoy your special day and being spoilt which you 100% deserve 💖 many happy returns! 🫶🏻” another fan chimed in.

The actor marked the occasion with a post of his own. He uploaded a clip of himself jumping into a large body of water.

“This guy turns 70 TODAY,” Tom Hanks captioned the Instagram post.

The Actor Shares His Thoughts on the Future of ‘Toy Story’

Though Tom Hanks has been in many major award-winning pictures during his career, “Toy Story 5” is his latest film to hit theaters. He has voiced Woody since 1995 throughout all five films.

However, he isn’t quite sure that a sixth film would work out.

“If you’re gonna do another ‘Toy Story,’ it better be worthwhile,” Hanks recently told Entertainment Weekly. “It better be great. You better be examining some theme that is not just dragging it out because people like the title. I mean, it is a huge corporate business without a doubt, I’m not gonna discount that. But unless it’s good, new, fresh, there’s no reason to do it at all.”

The fifth installment in the “Toy Story” saga revolves around the rise of technology in children’s lives. The A-lister acknowledges the films could very well continue without him.

“Time is undefeated,” Hanks continued. “The question would be whether or not we could cobble together some version of me. Every word we have ever recorded in time in ‘Toy Story’ is on digital media somewhere, so they could put together anything they would want.”

“Toy Story 5” is now in theaters. Fans wish Tom Hanks an incredible special year as he celebrates his 70th birthday with loved ones.