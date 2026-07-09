Nikki DeLoach Beautifully Shares How Losing Their Parents to Dementia Gave Her & Her Best Friend an ‘Unshakable Bond’

Nikki DeLoach is reflecting on the profound loss that forever connected her to one of her closest friends.

The Hallmark star, also known for her previous roles in MTV‘s hit series “Awkward” and the soap opera “Days of Our Lives,” tragically lost her father, David DeLoach, to a rare and aggressive form of frontotemporal dementia called Pick’s disease in 2021. He passed away at the age of 66, just a few years after his initial diagnosis in May 2017.

DeLoach & Her Bestie Liz Humphreys Both Lost Parents to Dementia

“I’ve been holding onto this one for a whole year. Not the first picture. We look very proper and polished. Which we can be if we must,” DeLoach wrote in the caption of her July 8 Instagram post. She added, “But slide two is really encapsulates who we are and how we behave in the world. Dancing in a NYC fancy department store because why the heck not,” referring to a video she included in the post of her and Humphreys.

“Having parents with dementia brought us together,” DeLoach explained. “Working to support and love caregivers through [Mind What Matters Nonprofit] and the [Mind What Matters Podcast] gave us purpose and continued healing.”

“Mind What Matters” is a nonprofit organization founded by Humphreys with a mission “to serve this new generation of caregivers.” The podcast of the same name, “Mind What Matters,” hosted by DeLoach and Humphreys, is about “memory disease such as Alzheimer’s and Dementia and how we can best care for the longterm health of our minds,” according to the official description.

She continued, “Losing parents to dementia gave us an unshakable bond. Someone to lock arms with who just knows when it’s time to dig deep, when it’s time to laugh or cry, and when it’s time to dance. But even without all those ties that bind, I would’ve chosen her again and again.”

In response to her post, Humphreys commented, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️love you endlessly. Don’t know where I would be without you.”

Fans in the comments came forward to share their own experiences with dementia:

“I absolutely understand a friendship based on helping each other navigate through seeing our parents suffer from dementia. Laughter, tears, anger, disbelief helps when you have someone who understands your emotions and still sticks with you!!! Love you . Nikki you are my saving grace your podcast is so inspiring 💜💜💜” one fan wrote.

Another fan added, “I lost my mom to Alzheimer’s in 2017 and I understand the importance of finding your people. 💜That said, where can I sign up for the dance party? 💃🏼” which may be in reference to The Dance Party to End ALZ, which is a fundraiser Hallmark star Kimberly Williams-Paisley founded to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association research grant program. Her and her sister, Ashley Williams, who’s another fan-favorite with the network, lost their mom to Alzheimer’s in 2016.

DeLoach & Williams Will Be Hosting the Dance Party to End ALZ Event This Year

The description of The Dance Party to End ALZ reads, “Ashley Williams and Nikki DeLoach will take the stage in Los Angeles to host the Dance Party to End ALZ, the Pajama Party edition! This energetic and inspiring event supports the Alzheimer’s Association’s research grant program, raising critical funds to advance scientific breakthroughs. Grab your fuzzy slippers and sleep masks and come dance the night away as artists perform their favorite hits, all for an incredible cause,” per the official website.

The 2026 Dance Party Committee consists of Williams-Paisley along with her sister and DeLoach, who will serve as co-hosts. The Host Committee is led by another familiar face: Andrew Walker and his wife, Cassandra Troy. Walker’s mother also passed away in early 2023 following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer’s, according to PEOPLE.

The event will take place on September 13, 2026 in Los Angeles. As revealed in the description of the event, this year’s Dance Party to End ALZ theme is a pajama party.

Since 2017, the Dance Party to End ALZ has raised over $1.8 million to fund Alzheimer’s and dementia research, according to the “Our Impact” page on their official website.

To attend the Dance Party to End ALZ, you can purchase tables and tickets or become an event sponsor online here.