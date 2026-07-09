Watch: Intense Trailer For ‘MobLand’ Season 2 Drops, Premiere Date Revealed

One of last year’s most-watched series has set a return date, with the second season of “MobLand” confirmed to arrive this fall.

Produced by Guy Ritchie, the crime drama follows Harry Da Souza (Tom Hardy), fixer for the Harrigan crime family, as he must navigate an all-out war as tensions between rival crime families boil over.

The series proved to be a massive hit for streamer Paramount+. With more than 8.8 million viewers watching during the show’s premiere week, viewership for the first season exceeded 26 million.

The Stakes Are Raised in Season 2

An explosive new trailer for the upcoming season has been unveiled.

“The 10-episode second season will see the Harrigans struggle to show a unified front as rising rivals threaten their fractured criminal empire — and Harry Da Souza, their street-smart and formidable ‘fixer,’ must walk a dangerous tightrope when tensions within the family intensify,” states the logline for the second season.

“As violence spills into every corner of their lives,” the logline continues, “loyalties snap, safety proves temporary, and the battle for power leaves no room for mercy.”

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Who’s Who in ‘MobLand’

In addition to Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren star as Conrad and Maeve Harrington, ruthless Irish gangsters who rule the streets of North London with an iron fist.

Meanwhile, their son Kevin (Paddy Considine) is constantly bailing out his hotheaded and volatile son Eddie (Anson Boon), whose parentage is actually way more complicated than viewers initially understood.

Also in the mix is Seraphina Harrington (Mandeep Dhillon), the result of one of Conrad’s infidelities, and Jan Da Souza (Joanna Froggatt) Harry’s wife, whose marriage has been pushed to the breaking point by the increasing demands of her husband’s near-impossible job.

Other stars returning for season two include Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Jasmine Jobson, Teddie Allen, Emmett J. Scanlan, Johnny Flynn, Ophelia Lovibond, Janet McTeer and Toby Jones.

‘MobLand’ Has Resolved Behind-the-Scenes Drama

During production on the second season, tensions between series star Tom Hardy and the series’ producers came to a head.

According to reports, Hardy became infuriated when he consistently received scripts at the 11th hour, giving him little time to prepare before shooting the episodes.

Tensions escalated, and those reports indicated he’d be parting ways with the show, and wouldn’t be part of the third season.

Those issues, however, were subsequently resolved; producers have confirmed that when the third season of “MobLand” heads into production, Hardy will be onboard.

Helen Mirren Has Nothing But Love for Tom Hardy

Prior to the resolution of Hardy’s issues with the producers of “MobLand,” Helen Mirren took to social media to declare that she held no ill will toward her co-star whatsoever.

On May 28, she shared an Instagram post to share her feelings about her co-star and fellow actor.

That post featured a photo of Hardy, upon which she’d superimposed six words: “Love you now and always helen.”

When Will Season 2 of ‘MobLand’ Debut?

Fans can look for the hugely anticipated second season of “MobLand” to premiere Friday, September 18 on Paramount+.