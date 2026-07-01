Tom Hardy Returning for ‘MobLand’ Season 3 After Production Dispute

Tom Hardy hasn’t washed his hands of ‘Mobland’ completely. According to Variety, the 48-year-old actor has agreed to return for a potential season 3 of the Paramount+ crime drama.

It had seemed like the series was in deep trouble after rumors emerged about Hardy leaving the series entirely after a production dispute.

Hardy plays one of the lead roles in the Paramount+ series, starring as Harry Da Souza, who’s a fixer. He shares the screen alongside other veteran co-stars, Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan.

The ‘Inception’ star had already completed work for season 2 of the series before he reportedly left production amid disputes.

Tom Hardy & Mobland Producers Have Worked Out Issues

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Many sources had reported that Hardy had exited the popular crime drama series due to creative differences behind the scenes. He apparently wanted his advice to be taken seriously since they were smart suggestions.

Rumors suggested that it was because of the actor wanting regular script changes that made things difficult for production.

A source had even claimed that Hardy grew frustrated because of scripts being delivered to him right before filming.

These issues were seemingly discussed and hashed out in a meeting. Hardy would meet up with the production team in London to work through the complications, which led to him agreeing to return for a possible season 3.

The producers had previously been working on bringing the lead actor back shortly after his reported exit from the series.

As of now, a season 3 of the show hasn’t been announced, but it’s highly likely to be confirmed soon by the streaming platform. After all, it is one of the most popular series on the entire platform.

Helen Mirren Supported Tom Hardy After His Exit

Many rumors would start circulating after Hardy’s exit from ‘Mobland’ earlier this year. Some of these rumors included that there was a pretty big dispute between Dame Helen Mirren and Hardy.

However, Mirren would squash those rumors quickly with her public support for her co-actor after his reported exit from the series.

She posted about her ‘MobLand’ colleague on social media, offering a heartwarming show of support and saying she loves him now and always.

The veteran actress was also quick to say she would work with Hardy immediately if the opportunity arose again.

“I love Tom, I think he’s the most amazing actor. Different actors have different processes. I’ve learnt over the years that some people get to things faster.” Mirren said about Hardy in an interview with Variety.

Hardy Returns As ‘Fixer’ Harry Da Souza

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Hardy will now return to his role as Harry Da Souza in the hit crime drama series. Many viewers pointed out that his character was the best thing about the show.

His exit would’ve likely impacted viewership for the series negatively. But we’re sure many fans will once again be tuning in to see their favorite ‘fixer’ on the screen for longer.

Season 2 of the show is set to arrive later this year, and it’s going to be exciting to see how Harry Da Souza handles other escalating situations around him.