Sean Evans Tongue-Tied Over Keke Palmer in New Interview

The internet isn’t sure what to make of Sean Evans and Keke Palmer’s relationship after the “Hot Ones” host sparked renewed dating rumors in a new interview.

The pair were spotted having dinner together in New York City on June 12. Just days later, Evans was tongue-tied when asked for an update on their relationship.

Sean Evans recently appeared in an interview with entertainment reporter Jonathan Sim, who asked if there was “anything going on here.”

“You know, I would say just– just– just watch. You know, just watch the show,” Evans said. “I always love shooting with her. I always think when we get together it’s like a ‘one plus one equals three’ situation. Audiences love it, and I think at our heart we’re both kind of throwback entertainers. So it’s kind of nice to bring some of that throwback talk show energy to modern audiences.”

Fans React to Sean Evans’ Interview

While Evans didn’t confirm his relationship with Palmer, fans are divided on whether or not they’re hiding something more. While some fans pointed out the “one plus one equals three” comment could be a metaphor for their clear professional rapport, others are more skeptical. “I am just not seeing THAT kind of chemistry. Lovely people, great fun friendship that’s all,” one commenter wrote on the post.

Others were surprised by Evans’ response to the question, noting that he usually gives straight-to-the-point answers rather than remaining vague. “He dodged that like a politician,” a commenter wrote. “Sean is not one to mince words on interviews…When he talks about Keke, brother man is STUMBLING,” another commenter noted. Another replied and wrote, “That man was fighting for HIS LIFE answering that question.”

Most fans remain supportive of their partnership. “We’re all rooting for you, Sean!!!” One commenter wrote.

A Rewind on Their Relationship So Far

Palmer appeared on “Hot Ones” for the first time in 2017, a second “special reunion” episode in 2021, and most recently (and famously) in 2025 for a third time.

In November 2023, Sean Evans publicly confessed on Amelia Dimoldenberg’s show “Chicken Shop Date” that Palmer is his celebrity crush. Evans described Palmer as a “very charming woman.”

The third time must be the charm, because that episode went viral. On Palmer’s third appearance on “Hot Ones,” Palmer called out Evans for having a crush on her and suggested they “have a quick smooch to see if there’s a spark.” They shared a kiss, and Evans said, “When I’m dying and my life flashes before my eyes, I’ll have that snapshot.”

Their hot viral moment didn’t cool off, even with almost a year between public appearances. In May, Evans joined Palmer on her podcast “Baby, This is Keke Palmer,” where they didn’t stray away from addressing their ongoing dating rumors and internet chemistry. Palmer kicked off the episode by introducing Evans as “a potential future suitor” and “my boo,” true to the playful energy between them that fans love.

The interview with Jonathan Sim is the first public comment since the pair was seen together in New York City. Whether the duo is building a brilliant media crossover or nurturing a relationship behind the scenes, the internet is completely hooked. For now, fans will have to do exactly what Sean Evans suggested: just watch.