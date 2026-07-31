Keke Palmer Asks Fans To Let Her Relationship With Sean Evans ‘Cook’

Keke Palmer is done letting the internet write her love story for her. After months of speculation about her relationship with “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans, Palmer addressed the rumors directly during a July 27 appearance on “Today with Jenna & Sheinelle.” Instead of confirming or denying anything, Palmer gave a very real perspective on being the subject of such intense fan scrutiny.

Palmer told the hosts that her chemistry with Evans is genuine, something that she couldn’t fake even if she tried. The internet certainly agrees. From the moment the two first appeared publicly together on “Hot Ones,” fans have been obsessed. Palmer added how that connection has been there ever since they first worked together on the show. Still, she made it clear she isn’t ready to describe or define their relationship further.

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Calling Out “Parasocial” Culture

Instead of directly commenting further on their plans to see each other, Palmer took a step back to say something unexpectedly vulnerable.

“I was gagged that everybody was ready to marry me off that quick. I’m like, guys, let it cook! They married your girl off in two seconds,” she told Jenna and Sheinelle. Though the two interviewers were looking for more details, Palmer respectfully shut them down.

Jenna and Sheinelle mentioned that Palmer and Evans were seen having dinner together in New York, which is one of the latest reasons why fans are looking for details. Palmer instead emphasized the reality she feels.

“I mean, for us, it was just like, you know, it’s life,” she said. “You know? Essentially, we met at work. You know, we had met at work. It’s, like, work husband work wife, you know what I mean? You just have that chemistry with people. Then we hang out, and so for people to then–They write the story quicker than you can live it.”

Palmer went on to say that even airport security agents were stopping her to ask what was going on between her and Evans. “Girl, you gotta let time pass! This just happened yesterday.”

She even went as far as to say that the way the internet has latched on has been “parasocial.”

Sean Evans attends PaleyLive – Hot Ones: A Spicy Evening with Sean Evans and the Hit YouTube Talk Show at The Paley Museum on June 18, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Where Things Stand Now

For now, neither Palmer nor Evans have confirmed an official relationship. Palmer’s own comments suggest that is intentional, only fueled by the massive lens the two have found themselves under.

The internet seems to be latching on to this relationship because they love both Palmer and Evans and the genuine chemistry between them. Even so, they face even more pressure as public figures as they still move at the same pace as everyone else. Most fans online have been supportive, even rooting for Evans in comments sections on his social media when he previously gave fans a similar sentiment in June. However, fans should indeed “let it cook” between Palmer and Evans.